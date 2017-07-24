Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Battleground 2017 results. The Smackdown-exclusive pay-per-view featured a Punjabi Prison match for the WWE Championship, as well as a flag match and more.
WWE Battleground 2017 Results:
Kickoff Match: Aiden English defeated Tye Dillinger. English pinned Dillinger with the "Director's Cut," a full nelson into a neckbreaker.
1. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day defeated The Usos (c). New Day won an outstanding match with a Trouble in Paradise followed by a long-distance springboard elbow drop from Xavier Woods. New Day are now 3-time Tag Team Champions, and the first tag team to hold both Raw and Smackdown’s Tag Team Championships.
2. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin by disqualification. Nakamura was going for his inverted powerslam, but Corbin kicked him in the groin to cause a DQ. After the match, Corbin attacked Nakamura with the Money in the Bank briefcase.
3. Elimination Match: Natalya defeated Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Lana and Tamina. Becky Lynch eliminated Tamina with a Dis-arm-her, then did the same to Lana. Natalya surprised Lynch with a roll-up to eliminate her immediately after. Natalya got her knees up to block Charlotte’s moonsault, then schoolboyed her head-first into the bottom rope to get a pinfall victory. Natalya is now the number one contender to Naomi’s Smackdown Women’s Championship.
4. United States Championship Match: Kevin Owens defeated AJ Styles (c). Owens reversed a crossface into a pin to become the 3-time United States Champion.
“English pinned Dillinger with the “Director’s Cut,” a full nelson into a”… Into a what goddamn it!?! Inquiring minds want to know!
Culture of Now. Its his new finisher
Cheers dude. I was wondering if the show was that overbooked that it actually was a full nelson into a Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match.
“Cena hit an Attitude Adjustment off the American flag podium through a pair of tables, then planted his flag to win the match.”
*checks article date*
“Great Khali”
*checks article date again*
+1
New Day vs Usos was a legitimately good match. That is all the positives I have for this PPV.
The ultimate results were all pretty much expected, though I didn’t expect them to to be THAT overbooked.
Worst PPV of the year. Without a doubt
Extreme Rules says hello.
WWE Execs: There’s a Indian huge market we need to break into.
Vince: Make the WWE Champion Indian goddamn it!
WWE Execs: Great idea sir! That will give the market someone to identify with and latch onto.
Vince: And make him a coward. In fact, give him two jobber minions and make them ALL suck.
WWE Execs: …Ok. How is it going to appeal to Indian fans if everyone representing them within our company is an incompetent coward?
Vince: THE GREAT KHALI! Put all the Indian wrestlers together! And have them still barely beat the white American wrestler!
WWE Execs: Isn’t it a bit troubling that it looks like one American wrestler is the equivalent of four Indian wrestlers?
Vince: PUNJABI PRISON DAMMIT! AND make an Indian Diva! We’ll call her Calcutta!
WWE Execs: Fine. Done. Let’s go do cocaine.