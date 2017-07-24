WWE Battleground 2017 Results

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Battleground 2017 results. The Smackdown-exclusive pay-per-view featured a Punjabi Prison match for the WWE Championship, as well as a flag match and more.

WWE Battleground 2017 Results:

Kickoff Match: Aiden English defeated Tye Dillinger. English pinned Dillinger with the “Director’s Cut,” a full nelson into a

1. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day defeated The Usos (c). New Day won an outstanding match with a Trouble in Paradise followed by a long-distance springboard elbow drop from Xavier Woods. New Day are now 3-time Tag Team Champions, and the first tag team to hold both Raw and Smackdown’s Tag Team Championships.

2. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin by disqualification. Nakamura was going for his inverted powerslam, but Corbin kicked him in the groin to cause a DQ. After the match, Corbin attacked Nakamura with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

3. Elimination Match: Natalya defeated Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Lana and Tamina. Becky Lynch eliminated Tamina with a Dis-arm-her, then did the same to Lana. Natalya surprised Lynch with a roll-up to eliminate her immediately after. Natalya got her knees up to block Charlotte’s moonsault, then schoolboyed her head-first into the bottom rope to get a pinfall victory. Natalya is now the number one contender to Naomi’s Smackdown Women’s Championship.

4. United States Championship Match: Kevin Owens defeated AJ Styles (c). Owens reversed a crossface into a pin to become the 3-time United States Champion.

