Bayley Is ‘Very Nervous’ About Making Her WrestleMania Debut

WWE fans waited forever for Bayley to make her main roster WWE debut. Her time on the main roster may not have been … exactly what everyone wanted so far, but she’s still heading into WrestleMania 33 as the Raw Women’s Champion. And as you might expect, that’s a huge deal to her. It’s her first WrestleMania, so emotions are running high.

When Bayley spoke to the Kingston Whig-Standard, she was asked about performing at WrestleMania for the first time ever this year.

“I’m very nervous,” she admitted about the Mania debut. “I’m nervous to impress people. I’m nervous to make sure that I can hold onto my title, I’m nervous to impress everyone in the back to make sure that this isn’t my last WrestleMania,” she added, only half joking. “But it’s such a good, nervous energy. I’ve always taught myself whenever I have big matches, I’ll just use Takeovers for example, whenever I had a Takeover match, right before I went out, I was just a mess … so nervous. I’d tell myself, if you can’t do this, how are you going to do WrestleMania? That’s kind of how I got through every match. And every match was OK and I was fine. I’ve been waiting my whole career for this match and now is the time to prove to myself I was meant to be here.”

Bayley is used to stealing the show on big weekends — look no further than her Match of the Year candidate at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn during SummerSlam weekend two years ago — but she’s never been on a stage this big before, so it makes sense that she feels a ton of pressure. Luckily, her opponents Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks HAVE been there before, and they had the best match of WrestleMania 32. So Bayley may not have THAT much to worry about.