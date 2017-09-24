Twitter

On Saturday, the unranked Iowa Hawkeyes came perilously close to defeating the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions. It was a thrilling nail-biter of a game that literally came down to the last second. The Hawkeyes were up 19-15 with four seconds left on the clock, and it looked like they were about to pull off one of the upsets of the year.

Of course, things didn’t quite go the way Iowa and its fans hopes, as Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley was able to find Juwan Johnson in the end zone as time expired, and the seven-yard touchdown pass sealed the victory for PSU.

Here’s the heartbreak, if you care to watch it again (or if you missed it).