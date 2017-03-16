Big Show Will ‘Ride Off Into The Sunset’ When His WWE Contract Is Up

YouTube

The Big Show was hoping to have a big showcase match against Shaq at WrestleMania 33, but those plans have sadly been scrapped. For nearly a year, the World’s Largest Athlete has been hinting that this might be his final WrestleMania as an active wrestler, and Shaq or no Shaq, he’s determined to enjoy it. But those hints might be less “hints” and more “a plan” that this will be his last WrestleMania … and he’s only missed two of the past eighteen iterations of the biggest show of the year.

During a conversation with Sports Illustrated, Big Show clarified his current plan for retirement. It’s soon, and he’s not going to hang around or drag it out when it happens.

“No last matches, no fanfare, just ride off into the sunset and disappear,” said Big Show. “That’s more my style. I’ll find something else to do that is inspiring—and let these new kids take the business and the reigns and let them build the future. I wish them all luck. Everything changes. We’ve got a great group of talent that deserves the spotlight. “I may work in some sort of ambassador capacity for WWE. I’m going to try to pursue a course with this Jetsons cartoon. I’ve pestered Seth Green, who is like the cartoon king, to get me some more cartoons. I’ll try to do some more films, and that’s my transition. I’ve had a great career and I’m really thankful for everyone I’ve worked with, but everything comes to an end.”

No word on how many babyface and heel turns will happen between now and February, but let’s put the over/under at a baker’s dozen.

So we have a definitive (for now) end date to Big Show’s career. Odds are good that we’re going to miss him a whole bunch when he’s gone.