It Looks Like Big Show Vs. Shaq Definitely Isn't Happening At WrestleMania

03.14.17

It’s been a long and winding road, but now here we are at last: it appears the WrestleMania 33 match between Big Show and Shaquille O’Neal is off for good. Big Show got in the best shape of his life for what was likely the final showcase Mania match of his career, but at some point negotiations between Shaq and WWE broke down. Even though talks resumed last week, it looks like we’ve come to the sad and disappointing end of the saga.

During Monday night’s Raw, The Big Show revealed that he would officially be entering the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. That would certainly seem to take him out of the running for fighting Shaq at Mania. Of course, plans can always change, but with just over three weeks left until the event, saying on television that Big Show is in The Dré is what we call “a tell.”

But as many people on Twitter noted, Big Show did get to beat up AN O’Neil on Raw. Just … you know, not the O’Neal he wanted.

Now Big Show will attempt to be the first-ever two-time winner of The Dré. I’m personally crushed, because Big Show vs. Shaq sounded like a lot of fun, and has literally been built up for one year. Oh well, ashes to ashes, Shaqs to Shaqs. Now WWE can dedicate more time to the women’s matches!

Hm? What’s that?

[listens to earpiece]

Oh.

