Pretty much ever since the last WrestleMania, the one match seemingly set in stone for WrestleMania 33 has been Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal. The two met in the ring during the André The Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32, and in July they appeared to make the match official on the red carpet of the ESPY Awards.

Big Show has dropped a ton of weight since last year and has a real fire lit under his ass for this match. Shaq has been hitting the gym as well. But Big Show doesn’t believe Shaq has been taking the match seriously enough, and now he’s talking some major league smack. In a new interview with WWE.com, he outright accused Shaq of trying to back out of the fight.

We shot this off at the ESPY Awards, Shaq said he’s in, I thought this would be a good match for fans to see two giants go at it. And I see Shaq riding around, singing karaoke and stopping in at Krispy Kreme. I’m like, “Hey! If you’re not gonna take it serious, find something else to do!” I’ve given 22 years of my blood, sweat and tears to this business and I’m doing this favor to Shaq. This could be my last WrestleMania. He needs to step up. I’m not trying to be mean, but my time’s valuable. I get it. I don’t have foot powder commercials, car commercials, insurance commercials. I get it. He’s a busy man. But if he’s gonna step in the ring, in my business, at our biggest event of the year? Show me you’re serious. If anything, talk a little trash. Let me know you’re motivated. Because right now? I just get the feeling he’s terrified. He shot his mouth off, he’s in over his head and he’s trying to back out. So just let me know what’s going on, brother.

Yes, Big Show is kayfabing us and keeping interest in the match alive. And it’s working! I’m terrified that this match might not go down for some reason, because I think it’s seriously going to rule. Did you see the Big Show vs. Braun Strowman match from Raw? That was just the appetizer, baby.

The world needs Shaq vs. Show. The world demands it. Let’s get these kinks worked out and get it done, jerks.