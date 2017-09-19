Watch This Perfect Tribute To Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan From WWE Raw

09.18.17

The world at large is still reeling from the loss of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, the WWE Hall of Fame manager and announcer who passed away on Sunday at the age of 72. In the wake of his passing, peers and fans flooded every social media outlet they could to pay tribute to the man who was an influence and inspiration to so many.

We here at With Spandex even offered our own tribute to Heenan, in the form of our favorite quotes from the Brain.

As is the custom when someone of Heenan’s stature passes away, WWE offered their own superbly crafted loving video tribute on Monday night during WWE Raw. If anyone warranted the full video tribute, rather than just the opening “In Memoriam” card, it was Bobby. Everyone in wrestling from the 1980s on who has ever picked up a microphone or stood at ringside owes a debt to the man the fans affectionately referred to as “Weasel.”

