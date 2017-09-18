WWE Is Bringing Back Starrcade 17 Years After The Last One

WWE Network

It was announced on Monday that WWE is bringing back Starrcade. What? Yes, really … they are. Sort of. At least they are if you happen to live in Greensboro, North Carolina because while Starrcade is returning, it only appears to be a WWE Smackdown house show at this point.

The news was announced by the social media accounts of the Greenboro Coliseum, which is where the first Starrcade took place in 1983. That show was put on by Jim Crockett Promotions and the National Wrestling Alliance. The event is set to take place on Saturday, November 25th. Survivor Series takes place in Houston six days earlier on Sunday, November 19 as well.

The Greensboro Coliseum Twitter account posted the full lineup that features a double Steel Cage match main event with Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Title against Shinsuke Nakamura in one Steel Cage Match and Natalya defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair in another Steel Cage Match. Of course, both of those matches could change in the next two months depending on who is carrying what title. Here’s the full lineup.