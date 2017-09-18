WWE Is Bringing Back Starrcade 17 Years After The Last One

#WWE
09.18.17 1 hour ago 7 Comments

WWE Network

It was announced on Monday that WWE is bringing back Starrcade. What? Yes, really … they are. Sort of. At least they are if you happen to live in Greensboro, North Carolina because while Starrcade is returning, it only appears to be a WWE Smackdown house show at this point.

The news was announced by the social media accounts of the Greenboro Coliseum, which is where the first Starrcade took place in 1983. That show was put on by Jim Crockett Promotions and the National Wrestling Alliance. The event is set to take place on Saturday, November 25th. Survivor Series takes place in Houston six days earlier on Sunday, November 19 as well.

The Greensboro Coliseum Twitter account posted the full lineup that features a double Steel Cage match main event with Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Title against Shinsuke Nakamura in one Steel Cage Match and Natalya defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair in another Steel Cage Match. Of course, both of those matches could change in the next two months depending on who is carrying what title. Here’s the full lineup.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSSTARRCADEWWE

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 3 days ago 8 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 6 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP