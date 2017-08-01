There Could Be Some Significant WWE Budget Cutbacks On The Horizon

WWE

WWE business is doing just fine. Over 1.6 million people subscribe to WWE Network, house show attendance is steady, and the big events draw in buttloads of money. Or boatloads. Whichever. That being said, business can always be better. Always. As wrestling fans, we talk a lot about ratings, but that’s not what brings in the majority of the company’s revenue.

You may have noticed that WWE has been pyro-free for a while now. I bet you don’t even miss it. Eliminating the pyro was a decision made as a cost-cutting measure, and it’s going to save WWE a whole bunch of money in the long term. WWE also recently cut back on WWE Network shows like Talking Smack, Unfiltered, Legends With JBL, Edge and Christian’s show, and as far as we can figure, we haven’t ever seen the rest of the Camp WWE episodes that were produced. Now it seems like more cost-cutting will probably be on the way.

Keep in mind that making television shows is very expensive, including making content for WWE Network. The Camp WWE and Breaking Ground episodes alone likely cost a lot of money, and although WWE employs just scads and scads of wrestlers, with probably over 100 in NXT and the Performance Center, and nearly that many on the main roster, you can typically pay a lot of peoples’ annual salaries for what it costs to make an episode of a television show that requires more production than Network stalwarts Table For 3 and Ride Along.