There Could Be Some Significant WWE Budget Cutbacks On The Horizon

WWE business is doing just fine. Over 1.6 million people subscribe to WWE Network, house show attendance is steady, and the big events draw in buttloads of money. Or boatloads. Whichever. That being said, business can always be better. Always. As wrestling fans, we talk a lot about ratings, but that’s not what brings in the majority of the company’s revenue.
You may have noticed that WWE has been pyro-free for a while now. I bet you don’t even miss it. Eliminating the pyro was a decision made as a cost-cutting measure, and it’s going to save WWE a whole bunch of money in the long term. WWE also recently cut back on WWE Network shows like Talking Smack, Unfiltered, Legends With JBL, Edge and Christian’s show, and as far as we can figure, we haven’t ever seen the rest of the Camp WWE episodes that were produced. Now it seems like more cost-cutting will probably be on the way.
Keep in mind that making television shows is very expensive, including making content for WWE Network. The Camp WWE and Breaking Ground episodes alone likely cost a lot of money, and although WWE employs just scads and scads of wrestlers, with probably over 100 in NXT and the Performance Center, and nearly that many on the main roster, you can typically pay a lot of peoples’ annual salaries for what it costs to make an episode of a television show that requires more production than Network stalwarts Table For 3 and Ride Along.
CUT DOWN ON PROGRAMMING. Between Smackdown, Raw, NXT, and 2 PPVs you’re programming like 30 hours a month. First off that is clearly putting too much strain on your writers and you end up churning out watered down rehash nonsense most of the time, and keep redoing the same matches week after week out of necessity. Secondly, who the hell has time to watch all that? I honestly just quit watching altogether because it became exhausting.
Vince claims to be this great entertainer, but isn’t the first
First what???? I need to know.
I hope this is confirmation that splitting into two brands wasn’t the blockbuster of an idea that they thought it was. There’s enough filler between the shows to stuff a turkey and the matches are repetitive (Team A vs. Team B, one guy on Team A vs one guy on Team B, other guy on Team A vs other guy on Team B resulting in a disqualification/beat down and then Team A vs Team B at a PPV).
The watered down the titles so they don’t mean anything. They switched rosters to bolster Raw because Smackdown was doing better. They throw the 205 guys out there and there’s not one of those guys I was interested in (how do you have Enzo on the main roster and guys like Neville at 205?). It’s been a few bad moves after the next and I think I am fairly done with the Roman Reigns push over the last three years.
While you’re right that it isn’t setting the world on fire, they cannot go back to one roster. They have enough trouble trying to tell competent stories on their respective shows, and then having to do it over and over, twice per week, no thank you.
For starters.
Dolph, Colons, Mark Henry (resign as a producer or trainer in NXT), Truth, Fox, Hot Summer, couple referees…
I didn’t even notice the missing pyro.