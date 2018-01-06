WWE Has Canceled One Of The Shows On The 205 Live Tour

USA Network

WWE reintroduced its audience to cruiserweight wrestling with the wonderful Cruiserweight Classic in 2016. The Cruiserweight Classic featured wrestlers from across the globe in a massive tournament to determine who would become the inaugural Cruiserweight Champion.

T.J. Perkins defeated Gran Metalik in the Cruiserweight Classic finals, prompting WWE to create 205 Live, its first-ever show dedicated to cruiserweights. That show has run on the WWE Network following Smackdown on Tuesday nights since November of 2016. The cruiserweight division lives under the Raw brand umbrella, and you’ll usually find a cruiserweight match or two on Raw every Monday.

While the cruiserweight concept is both fun and loaded with potential, aside from a memorable moment here and there, WWE hasn’t treated it like a wrestling program every fan needs to watch. WWE has also had a hard time evaluating and developing its own cruiserweight talent into marketable stars.