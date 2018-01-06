WWE Has Canceled One Of The Shows On The 205 Live Tour

WWE reintroduced its audience to cruiserweight wrestling with the wonderful Cruiserweight Classic in 2016. The Cruiserweight Classic featured wrestlers from across the globe in a massive tournament to determine who would become the inaugural Cruiserweight Champion.
T.J. Perkins defeated Gran Metalik in the Cruiserweight Classic finals, prompting WWE to create 205 Live, its first-ever show dedicated to cruiserweights. That show has run on the WWE Network following Smackdown on Tuesday nights since November of 2016. The cruiserweight division lives under the Raw brand umbrella, and you’ll usually find a cruiserweight match or two on Raw every Monday.
While the cruiserweight concept is both fun and loaded with potential, aside from a memorable moment here and there, WWE hasn’t treated it like a wrestling program every fan needs to watch. WWE has also had a hard time evaluating and developing its own cruiserweight talent into marketable stars.
I was at the NXT show there a few months ago and it was shockingly empty compared to the other spots on the tour. That was with school in session (the Ryan Center is the University of Rhode Island’s basketball arena) and campus will be mostly empty until the 21st or 22nd. So I don’t know what they were thinking picking it as a venue for a tour at a worse time that was going to be a tougher sell.
I think this is deff a ticket sales issues and not “routing” it wouldn’t surprise me to see some cruisers absorbed into raw and some getting released we don’t know what 205live viewership is but Meltzer has basically confirmed it’s less popular than talking smack was and we all know what happened to that show lol using main roster stars on the show isnt good for 205live or the talent who are only contracted to wwe because of the show