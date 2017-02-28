How Long Will Chris Jericho Be Gone After WrestleMania?

WWE.com

Chris Jericho is currently going through some serious stuff. In addition to the heartbreak of losing his best friend, Kevin Owens, the United States Champion is also dealing with the actual physical pain of repeatedly being attacked by … Kevin Owens. The two seem to be on a no-doubt collision course at WrestleMania, where they will settle their beef. For the time being, at least.

It’s been known to fans for some time now that Jericho will be taking some time off after WrestleMania to record and tour with his band, Fozzy. And it’s even more well-known to fans that Y2J loves taking time off from WWE, because the comebacks get even better, and fans love you even more when you take some breaks. (*cough maybe an offseason would be good for business cough*)

But it’s been unknown exactly how long Jericho would be gone from WWE this time around. It turns out that it might not be that long at all! Maybe just most of the summer. Wrestling Inc. did the digging and it looks like Jericho is not advertised for any WWE dates after Mania, but after a Fozzy tour in May and a festival show in the U.K. on June 11, his schedule appears to be free. He is “expected” to return to WWE this year after those dates.

Maybe he’ll be back in time for SummerSlam, eager to take another bite out of Owens. Either way, it will be fun to see what a returning, List-of-Jericho, drink-it-in-man babyface Y2J looks like.