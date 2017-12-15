WWE Promotional Image

WWE Clash of Champions 2017 is a real pay-per-view, believe it or not, airing this Sunday, December 17. The Smackdown-branded live event is headlined by WWE Champion AJ Styles defending against Jinder Mahal, as well as champions clashing (conveniently enough) for the Smackdown Women’s and Smackdown Tag Team and United States Championships.

Here’s the complete Clash of Champions card as we know it.

WWE Clash of Champions 2017 Card:

1. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Jinder Mahal 2. Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship: Baron Corbin (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler 3. Lumberjack Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Natalya 4. Fatal Four-way for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Rusev and Aiden English 5. Career-threatening Match: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton, with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan as tandem special guest referees. If Owens and Zayn lose, they are fired from “all of WWE” 6. Breezango vs. Bludgeon Brothers 7. Kickoff Match: Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder

As always, we’ve gathered our team together for a complete rundown of the card, featuring analysis and predictions for all seven matches. We’ll also be here on Sunday with a live discussion thread for the event, any pertinent news breakouts and full results.

So, here’s what we think will happen at WWE Clash of Champions 2017.