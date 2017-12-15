Here Are Your WWE Clash Of Champions 2017 Predictions And Analysis

12.15.17 58 mins ago

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Clash of Champions 2017 is a real pay-per-view, believe it or not, airing this Sunday, December 17. The Smackdown-branded live event is headlined by WWE Champion AJ Styles defending against Jinder Mahal, as well as champions clashing (conveniently enough) for the Smackdown Women’s and Smackdown Tag Team and United States Championships.

Here’s the complete Clash of Champions card as we know it.

WWE Clash of Champions 2017 Card:

1. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

2. Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship: Baron Corbin (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

3. Lumberjack Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Natalya

4. Fatal Four-way for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Rusev and Aiden English

5. Career-threatening Match: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton, with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan as tandem special guest referees. If Owens and Zayn lose, they are fired from “all of WWE”

6. Breezango vs. Bludgeon Brothers

7. Kickoff Match: Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder

As always, we’ve gathered our team together for a complete rundown of the card, featuring analysis and predictions for all seven matches. We’ll also be here on Sunday with a live discussion thread for the event, any pertinent news breakouts and full results.

So, here’s what we think will happen at WWE Clash of Champions 2017.

Around The Web

TAGSpredictionsWITH SPANDEX PREDICTIONSWWE CLASH OF CHAMPIONSWWE CLASH OF CHAMPIONS 2017

Best Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

12.15.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments
Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

12.15.17 3 hours ago
The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 22 hours ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 23 hours ago 13 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 23 hours ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 1 day ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP