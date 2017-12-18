WWE Promotional Image

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Clash of Champions 2017 results. The Smackdown pay-per-view was main-evented by AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship, as well as bouts for the United States, Smackdown Women’s and Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Clash of Champions 2017 column.

WWE Clash of Champions Results:

– Kickoff Match: Mojo Rawley defeated Zack Ryder. Rawley won the match with a running elbow to the head.

1. Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship: Dolph Ziggler defeated Baron Corbin (c) and Bobby Roode. Ziggler connected with a Zig Zag on Corbin while Corbin was executing End of Days on Roode to win the match and the United States Championship.

2. Fatal Four-way for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) defeated Aiden English and Rusev, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, and The New Day. The Usos pinned Chad Gable with a top rope splash to win the match and retain the Tag Team Championship.

3. Lumberjack Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Natalya. The lumberjacks brawled and even got into the ring at one point, but Charlotte was able to tap out Natalya to the Figure-Eight. After the match, Natalya cried and said she was “turning her back” on the WWE Universe.

4. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango. The Bludgeon Brothers won a one-sided squash with their double-team crucifix slam on Fandango.

5. Career-threatening Match with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan as Special Guest Referees: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton. Orton had Zayn pinned with an RKO and Shane was making the count, but Owens shoved Bryan into Shane to stop it. Later, Zayn had Orton pinned with a roll-up, but Shane stopped at two and refused to count the three. Bryan and McMahon argued, so when Zayn rolled up Orton again, Bryan counted a fast three.

6. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) defeated Jinder Mahal. Styles kicked out of a Khallas, so Mahal went for a Styles Clash. Styles countered that into the Calf Crusher and won the match by submission to retain the championship.

(Have you checked out our new wrestling podcast, McMahonsplaining? Subscribe, rate, review!)