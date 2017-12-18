Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Clash of Champions 2017 results. The Smackdown pay-per-view was main-evented by AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship, as well as bouts for the United States, Smackdown Women’s and Smackdown Tag Team Championships.
Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Clash of Champions 2017 column.
WWE Clash of Champions Results:
– Kickoff Match: Mojo Rawley defeated Zack Ryder. Rawley won the match with a running elbow to the head.
1. Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship: Dolph Ziggler defeated Baron Corbin (c) and Bobby Roode. Ziggler connected with a Zig Zag on Corbin while Corbin was executing End of Days on Roode to win the match and the United States Championship.
2. Fatal Four-way for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) defeated Aiden English and Rusev, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, and The New Day. The Usos pinned Chad Gable with a top rope splash to win the match and retain the Tag Team Championship.
3. Lumberjack Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Natalya. The lumberjacks brawled and even got into the ring at one point, but Charlotte was able to tap out Natalya to the Figure-Eight. After the match, Natalya cried and said she was “turning her back” on the WWE Universe.
4. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango. The Bludgeon Brothers won a one-sided squash with their double-team crucifix slam on Fandango.
5. Career-threatening Match with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan as Special Guest Referees: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton. Orton had Zayn pinned with an RKO and Shane was making the count, but Owens shoved Bryan into Shane to stop it. Later, Zayn had Orton pinned with a roll-up, but Shane stopped at two and refused to count the three. Bryan and McMahon argued, so when Zayn rolled up Orton again, Bryan counted a fast three.
6. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) defeated Jinder Mahal. Styles kicked out of a Khallas, so Mahal went for a Styles Clash. Styles countered that into the Calf Crusher and won the match by submission to retain the championship.
(Have you checked out our new wrestling podcast, McMahonsplaining? Subscribe, rate, review!)
who would’ve thought this would be the PPV results I would be the most satisfied with this year. all the results made since except Ziggler winning, but I guess they needed the big surprise and a title change. Usos And AJ winning and continuing to be 2 of the best on the roster, plus Rusev being really over and getting chants. It was a good night.
Sense*
Cant wait for my Rusev Day shirt
Well, you can tell it’s the dead period between SS and the Royal Rumble. Although I reactivated my subscription today strictly because of Daniel Bryan (See WWE, he’s a legit draw). And that gimmicked match, for me, was a lot of fun. Bryan sold it well and is still more over than anyone on the roster. I also loved the callback to Shane screwing Stone Cold over. Plus AJ is always solid. Glad I tuned in.
Also Ziggler winning – lol. Sorry Bobby Roode.
Even by her mike standards heel Natalya cutting a heel turn promo was a highlight.
I was busy today but I caught the very end of the tag match and saw Bryan fast count which was probably out of context since I didn’t see anything before that but based on what I saw Bryan is the heel right? Lol I doubt fans will boo him but i think he’s suppose to be the heel. I was surprised that match wasn’t the main event. I didnt watch aj vs jinder but heard the commentary in the background
DB isn’t the heel. There was a small ref bump (to keep Orton strong, lol). And then Shane refused to count a legit Zayn pin, so DB’s fast count wasn’t a heel move in context.
This Shane/Canadian Alphas feud is basically “What would happen if we were supposed to cheer Vince McMahon and boo Stone Cold?”
Let me answer that for you, SDL: A dumpster fire.
I figured it might have been out of context because of the review recaps but this is wwe logic so I think Bryan is suppose to be the heel lol. I honestly can’t sit through a sdl ppv I get why they brand split but other than the tag match that I missed nearly all of there was nothing I wanted to see.