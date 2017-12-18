The Best And Worst Of WWE Clash Of Champions 2017

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Clash of Champions: A completely average show with some dumb finishes that you don’t remember a second of, except maybe Cesaro almost paralyzing himself.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Clash of Champions for December 17, 2017.
I don’t regret missing 99 percent of this show. Breezango getting squashed is no surprise they’re viewed as a comedy act their push is the fashion files anyone expecting them to be competitive let alone win either is denying reality or hasn’t watched wrestling since Vince took over for his dad lol
A very enjoyable network special, better than it had any right to be, but it was so frustrating watching the “career threatening match” and knowing that there were 4 really good wrestlers and sami zany in the ring, but the only person we were supposed to focus on was Shane McMahon.
Are you saying Sami Zayn’s not a good wrestler? Now there’s a hot take.
whooooooa what was that about Sami?
Sami Zayn is the best wrestler in that match not including Daniel Bryan
ummm, I meant it as “4 guys who are really good AND sami freaking zayn who is great,” sorry if that wasn’t clear. Jeesh, don’t wanna end up at the bottom of a river somewhere.
I’m bummed Liv Morgan never got any better. I thought she had potential in a “plucky lower-card barely competent babyface who never gives up” kind of way, and thought there could have been money in her feuding with (and eventually getting destroyed by) Nia Jax.
I can’t take the riot squad seriously they’re a very generic absolution and Naomi took all of them out by herself on sdl lol I think creative realized “Yea we got nothing” lol I have no idea why they didn’t call up Billy and Peyton and add in someone from the may young classic like piper nevin as the enforcer or bring up ember with the iconic duo the casuals wouldn’t know the history between the duo and ember. I honestly think the riot squad all should still be in nxt
Logan is decent, just with a bad gimmick. Ruby is legit at both wrestling and talking like a normal human being and getting her point across, and seems to inhabit her Riott gimmick very well, to no surprise. Liv… I got nothing for her, wish they had called someone else up but I guess they ran out of eligible blondes.
I’m not that familiar with logan but man that southern gimmick is awful it could be a case of creative doing them no favors but to me they all seem lost on the mic and have been given talking segments on every show which for me is a major put off and I can’t unsee Naomi beating them all down lol
I’m actually genuinely curious who’s gonna be the next opponent for Styles assuming he’s done with Jinder (hopefully) and they’re pushing off Nak (allegedly).
I reserve the right to hate everything/everyone if it’s Orton
There was a rumor someone from sdl would be winning the rumble of that’s true there’s only 2 serious names nak or orton and I doubt Vince let’s nak win a rumble so there’s a good chance it’s orton again if someone from sdl is indeed winning. We all know roman is facing brock and they don’t want roman boo’d out for winning a rumble so it’s very possible roman won’t be in the rumble and someone from sdl does in fact win the rumble to set up the styles match
Forgive my typos this site works like shit on my mobile phone and I believe my auto correct has been cursed by papa shango
Somehow, I hope it is Big E.
Orton at Rumble, Nakamura at Mania.
Natalya’s post-match heel-turning-heel promo was so bad and pointless I was assuming it was a shoot and she was quitting.
Genuinely thought the same thing. And it fucking killed the crowd for awhile after that.
Indeed, felt like a retirement/”I Quit” moment was coming … maybe that’s what it was supposed to be, and she just botched the execution?
Glad I missed that lol @ heel turning heel nattie is bad on the mic and it’s not like they write award winning promos especially for the women so I have no doubt it was awful
I actually felt bad for her crying walking up the ramp. It was a legit sad sight. If that wasn’t real then she’s been taking some crying classes. So a plus for that, I think?
My very first featured comment! I’m way too happy about that.
But back to reality: I’m so, so, so super bummed that Breezango didn’t even get a chance in that ring. It’s been, what, SIX MONTHS of build? They couldn’t even give them a chance to look anything less than terrible? Out of everything, that felt like a slap to the fans, who’ve loved Breezango so much. Of course they weren’t going to win unless they were in the temporary parallel universe created when Dolph Ziggler won, but c’mon.
I agree, Bludgeon Bros still would have looked strong if Breezango had been able to get some scrappy offense in. Worse, it makes Breezy look like a dick for insisting of Twitter that him and ‘Dango can still go in the ring only to get ripped apart when given the chance to prove his assertion.
They fucking don’t plan these things. Make them people. Give them roles on this show you made up and have complete control over. The most progressive thing they’ve done since Punk left is making Strowman a real boy. We were very close to Strowman beating up local jobbers for a year, attacking Cena, and then losing to him constantly until his body was found in a pool of vomit in his hotel. Ask Umaga
The worst part about Jinder, everything about him is solid, except for the fact that he is beige paint in the ring. And he never bothered to take the time to fix that. Not a single one of his matches have been memorable, nor exciting. The promos are decent, the look and entrance is great, but fucking hell hes boring as shit in the ring.
So what you’re saying is Ziggler should have been feuding with him instead of Bobby Roode all this time. Now that, I could get behind, especially cause it would have freed Nak or AJ to have been champ this whole time.
Hey maybe
Jim Cornette is going to be livid when he’ll learn that AJ style fought a blowup doll too.
It once again bears repeating: Becky Lynch, when she’s on the show, can’t get promo time because all the people backstage hate her accent, but we can give Natalya a microphone every week.
I hope that her speech was a precursor to her retiring after the MMC, because good lord, she’s reached levels beyond unbearable.
I never wanted to believe that Becky rumor, but at this point it seems like it’s got to be true. It’s even sadder because Becky is one of like 5 people on the entire WWE roster, man or woman, that can actually cut a strong babyface promo that doesn’t make a smark crowd openly revolt.
Yes, and she’s delightful to listen to. The pun game is strong with that one. Also, she’s a trained actress! Why aren’t they letting someone who has a degree in the art of talking in character… Talk in character!?
Oh, and I don’t mean just in the “She was in Marine 6” I mean she has a degree in it from an Irish university, and I owe Amaterasu’s Son for that trivia bit.
I sense the presence of Kevin Dunn all over this “I can’t stand Becky’s accent” thing…The day Hunter takes the reigns should be the day that Kevin Dunn is sent into retirement.
Is it possible that we’re getting dual Cognitive Dissonance/Persecutory Delusion story arcs for Nattie and Shane? Last night we got Nattie’s heel-to-heel turn and Shane’s “I don’t have a grudge! Okay, so maybe I have a grudge. But at least I’ll call a fair match! Okay, so maybe I didn’t call a fair match. But it’s because everyone is out to get me so I’m actively trying to ruin Sami and KO’s livelihoods!”
Oh what am I saying? Shane is going to be the person to officially retire DBry at Mania and he’ll expect a standing ovation…for himself.
I’m not a Becky fan but she’s better on the mic than nattie by a mile and she’s better than the riot squad (not sure if the riot squad has the nattie problem or a creative wrote them shit problem) but I’d rather listen to a Becky promo than the 4 I listed
Missed the show, but hot damn did I have a hard time following that “Career Threatening” Match or whatever. Too much bullshit in the box of bullshit, I suppose.
Also: Top 10 comments continue to kill.
I think Charlotte’s problem is that no one knows how to book her to wrestle as a babyface. You can’t carry yourself as “genetically superior” and then wrestle from underneath against a smaller, less athletic opponent and except anyone to buy in.
She’s a Flair for God’s sake, the only time she should ever turn babyface should be those fake turns that her Dad used to do as a way to dupe Sting or some other babyface (Becky of course being Sting in this best-case scenario).
It also doesn’t help that just about all of the heels on Smackdown, except maybe Ruby, right now are terrible or just a notch above.
Christian: Mr. Rawley, now might be a good time for you to get hype.
Mojo: That’s my secret, Captain: I’m always hype.
Nice write-up, I laughed at “Big E’s Big A” and “Natalya Bret-Hart” I definitely agree about the lumberjack match style being screwed up. I enjoyed the Kevin and Sami one a couple weeks ago, but the storytelling in that one was way better than the women’s Clash of Champs match.
“rarefied earth”?!
I think he meant it sucked. So, not air.
Jinder got the number 1 contender spot on April 18, we’re nowhere near a year of him as a main eventer . . .
So it only feels like it’s been a year.
“I wish they’d stop having two superstars wrestle at a time in a triple threat” / “They should only have two superstars wrestle at a time in a fatal four way”.
As usual, an overly negative review for what was one of WWE’s better ppv’s this year.
You used the wrong Chong Li gif. It’s more similar to when he did his taunt after he literally broke the neck and killed his last opponent before taking on Frank Dux.
I’ve always been partial to this one:
[i.pinimg.com]
Wrestling Nak looks like it would hurt.
I thought bludgeon brothers was going to be hokey AF and DOA. Everything about it is a bad and stupid idea. But somehow, I just like it. It’s simple. Two dudes just beat the shit out of people. The promos are awful and need to stop immediately. But everything else about it I dig. It’s like what AoP did. Just beat people up.