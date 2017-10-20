WWE Confirms There Is a Viral Infection Spreading, And Everyone Will Be Tested

10.20.17

WWE

WWE made one of the most jaw-dropping announcements in company history on Friday afternoon when they revealed that Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt have been pulled from WWE TLC this Sunday due to “medical issues.” Pulling Reigns and Wyatt off the card is a shocking announcement by itself, but that pales in comparison to the revelation that Kurt Angle, yes, Kurt Angle, would be the one replacing Reigns in the 5-on-3 TLC main event.

Kurt Angle is going to wrestle in a WWE ring this Sunday. Let that one sink in for a minute. Angle went from potentially unable to pass a WWE physical to wrestling in one of WWE’s most brutal match types real quick.

To recap, we’ve got Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Kurt Angle vs. The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, and Kane in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. This card is going to look so bizarre on the WWE Network in 20 years.

SmackDown Live’s A.J. Styles is making a one-night WWE Raw brand appearance replacing Bray Wyatt, and will face Finn Balor in what could end up being the best match on the entire card. Fun things happen when WWE has their backs up against the wall.

