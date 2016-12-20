At Roadblock: End Of The Line, Neville returned from his strange exile to lay waste to the cruiserweight division. He continued his reign of terror on Monday’s Raw, and it’s starting to feel like the shake-up that the cruiserweight division needs right now. Despite getting a new weekly show with 205 Live, the presentation of the cruiserweights hasn’t felt quite right since the conclusion of the Cruiserweight Classic this summer.
Raj Giri at Wrestling Inc. recently asked Sean Waltman (who has been back in the public eye recently with his extremely good podcast, X-Pac 1-2-360) for his thoughts on the cruiserweight division. Waltman (who wrestled as a cruiserweight for large chunks of his career) had some pretty interesting thoughts about how the cruisers have been presented. For the most part he’s happy, but he thinks there are some drawbacks to the division that may have to do with some higher-ups behind the scenes butting heads on philosophies.
“I’m really happy. Mostly I’m happy with what they’re doing with it, but there [are] a few things I don’t like. I don’t like them taping the 205 Live [show] after everything else is done in a half-empty arena where nobody gives a s–t. I think we’re marginalizing these guys.
“So, not cool. I don’t like that. It makes them seem like they’re still an afterthought … Of course [taping 205 Live before SmackDown Live would be better], of course. Whenever you put the heavy hitters out before the guys that are perceived to be lower on the card, it doesn’t work. I mean, well, it did at one point, but I’ll give you an exception. Back when they would take Hulk [Hogan] and somebody in the main event, or whoever, and put them on forth, before intermission, and then, put, like, Rockers versus The Hart Foundation on last. That was something that was done a lot. But, come on, I mean, the cruiserweights are still trying to get established. We don’t want to treat them like they’re a special attraction like the midgets, we used to call them midgets, and what the ladies used to be back in the days, back in the Moolah, the Fabulous Moolah circuit days.
“Who gives a s–t [about changing the color of the ring ropes]? I mean, why are we changing ropes? Well, I guess I understand why. But, like, yeah, it does signify it’s time to go to the bathroom, or get some popcorn, or it’s time to just leave. Right? Without talking to anybody about it, I know there’s an internal struggle going on about these types of things. I guarantee you somebody feels the same way I do about it, so it’s not like everyone there is just oblivious or doesn’t get what I’m saying.”
Reports have indicated that Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn, not Triple H, are in charge of the cruiserweights and 205 Live, and the booking and general aesthetic surrounding the division. That would probably explain why the cruiserweight division hasn’t felt much like the Cruiserweight Classic since that tournament and show ended.
I would imagine that Waltman is right — and he’s certainly someone who would know how things operate over at WWE — and that there are differing opinions about how the cruisers should operate and be presented. But bringing Neville back as the Brock Lesnar of the division is absolutely a step in the right direction, so there’s always a chance we can eventually end up with something that will make everyone happy.
There I go again, being optimistic on the internet. I’ll never learn my lesson.
Why in Gods name would Vince & Dunn be in charge of the cruiserweights & 205 live? Or any booking for that matter?
My guess would be “30+ years of being more successful than anybody at this, ever.”
Or, “6 years of catching fire with two of the most charismatic wrestlers of all time” and riding that wave for the last 15.
@Dan Peterson It depends on how they’re presenting 205 Live and the Cruiserweights. If this is a (for want of a better term) side project then let HHH handle it the way he handles NXT.
Because the Cruiserweights are on the TV tapings and it’s easier than having Trips and his people take over mid-show.
WWF was successful before Austin/Rock and before Hogan. How do you think they were able to buy out the competition in the first place?
To me, it’s just that that cruiserweight division is currently being booked completely the same as the main roster, with guys people care less about. What could possibly go wrong?
Let them do spot-a-mania to get people’s attention, then work in angles. And ideally not ones that involve the affection of Alicia Fox.
Wouldn’t they be better off just shooting 205 ‘live’ out of Full Sail every four weeks and airing it like NXT on a different night?
I don’t know if Full Sail is available all the time – the NXT tapings go in seemingly random batches of 3 and 4 shows, and then there’s things like taping up to Mania this year in January.
“I guarantee you somebody feels the same way I do about it, so it’s not like everyone there is just oblivious or doesn’t get what I’m saying.”
Hmmm. You think he’s referring to Triple H, maybe? Would the Machiavellian Machine use his old compatriots to spread his agenda, especially if Vince isn’t listening to him directly? Yes, yes I think he would.
I mean, could you really argue HHH would somehow do a worse job with it?
He’d absolutely do a better job with it, if the Tournament (and NXT) is any indication. It’s just the lengths he has to go to, it seems, to get his point across to VKM.
They need to be earlier in the show. Problem is now the shows are both live so the 205 live idea is crap.
Generally speaking, it’s not advisable to put your EXCITING show after your audience is exhausted from multiple previous hours. Why 205 isn’t the warmup show (the way All Stars or ME used to be, i forget which was before SD despite having attended one live ~2 years ago) I truly have no idea- other than intentionally undermining the product that they’re paying money to produce, which is totally a VKM move. He did the same thing to Heyman in SyFy ECW, really.
Hm. General lack of knowledge about what works with a particular, specific aspect of a product and trying to fit that square peg into the round hole of ad revenue, corporate sponsorship and TV ratings. What could possibly go wrong? (WWECW, WWENWO, WWE DIVAS REVOLUTION…)
How about don’t air any of this on network TV? How about make it a Network Exclusive, whereby the wrestlers and producers have more autonomy and creative control AND its a selling point to drive up network subscriptions?
I’m going to defend the “Divas Revolution” for a minute. Yes, it was kind of a trainwreck at first, but I don’t think they would be where they are now without going through some growing pains first. And by “going through some growing pains first,” I mean with the focus shift to make the women more relevant. While it sounds silly, it was new ground for the company except for very brief pockets of time here and there. It’s undeniably gotten better, even though they want to remind everyone that they’re doing it every opportunity they can, but they weren’t going to be able to go from 0 to 60 overnight.
Guys, the reason it went on after Smackdown is because it was a good way to get people to watch it. People are already watching WWE stuff right then, so it makes sense. Seamless transition from TV to the Network.
I don’t know why so many people have an issue with the rope change, either. So what? It’s branding.
Being on after Smackdown was something I actually came around on. I thought it was stupid not to have the cruisers on Smackdown but then you have them on both shows (because 205 Live is taped after Smackdown).
My only beef is the live obsession. Just tape it before Smackdown and run it after.
I think they thought because Talking Smack was such hot fire that they could utilize anything in that time slot, again not actually understanding WHY something is on fire. Which is a running theme with Vince McMahon. Referring to Stone Cold Steve Austin, “His popularity is extraordinary, he is undoubtedly the hottest superstar in the World Wrestling Federation today; and even I, really don’t know why. “
I’m probably in the minority but I never thought X-Pac was that bad. At his worst he was mediocre.
Sean Waltman seems alright, X-Pac however never evolved as a character. In many ways it’s the Roman Reigns problem. DX and the Shield broke up and these two guys keep the regalia and the music.
He wasn’t actually garbage though, but since his character didn’t really go anywhere over the years is stagnated.
I’d agree with @Amaterasu’s Son. His gimmick was always a bit lame but the man was a talented wrestler, both in-ring and on the mic. There’s a reason it’s called “X-Pac Heat”.
I’ve grown to respect him more nowadays. When I hear him interviewed, he’s pretty level headed, down to earth, and has a good mind for the business. And as y’all have already mentioned, he was never bad in the ring, even though his gimmick got goofy.
Mediocre? In his time, he was one of the best wrestlers in WWF and a groundbreaking talent on the indie scene.
The idea of smaller, flippier dudes killing themselves to get a big-time job comes out of Waltman and Jerry Lynn,
Xpac is legit a north American wrestling prodigy. He did all the same things we laud journeymen indie guys for now, and was still one of youngest main roster signings of wwe.
The cruiserweight division is the new Divas Division.
They get short, pointless matches, that serve as bathroom breaks for live audience members and a chance to check the MNF score for those at home. Their feuds are two dimensional and insulting, their in-ring talents are marginalized and stripped to fit into the WWESTYLE. Title changes don’t matter. Title reigns matter even less.
In ten years we’ll get to witness to glorious Cruiserweight Revolution, but until then we’ll have to watch the little guys kill time for five minutes before ending their matches with a distraction rollup pin.
They should put em on and bring back Sunday Night Heat. Have em be taped and then on PPVs they can work the pre-show.