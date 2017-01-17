Darren Young May Have Suffered An Injury At Monday’s Main Event Tapings

#WWE
01.17.17 27 mins ago


Darren Young hasn’t been having the best run on WWE television recently. Or … I guess long-term, either. He’s been paired with Bob Backlund for over half a year following Young’s “Make Darren Young Great Again” repackaging, but apart from an Intercontinental Championship match against The Miz at Battleground and an aborted feud with his former tag team partner Titus O’Neil, he hasn’t been used much at all on either Raw or Smackdown.

During a match taped for WWE Main Event prior to Raw on Monday in Little Rock, Arkansas, Young was wrestling Epico of The Shining Stars when he appeared to suffer an arm injury. He landed awkwardly on his arm on the ring apron and came up clutching his arm. The referee waved the match off and Young headed to the back with Bob Backlund, still holding his arm.

There’s no word at this time as to the severity of Young’s injury, but we will keep you updated. As bad as it can be for main event wrestlers or wrestlers in active storylines to suffer injuries that keep them out for extended periods of time, it can be even worse for wrestlers in Young’s position. We certainly hope that he is able to return to action soon.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBOB BACKLUNDDARREN YOUNGWrestling injuriesWWE

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 day ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 4 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 5 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP