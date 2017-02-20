Diamond Dallas Page Will Officially Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

Back at the beginning of January, the first prospective name for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class leaked out. That name was Diamond Dallas Page, beloved former WCW world champ and current real-life hero and yoga practitioner. While some of the other rumors about this year’s Hall of Fame class might be off the mark, that rumor appears to have been dead on.

On Monday, Rolling Stone first reported that DDP will indeed join this year’s Hall of Fame class, which also includes Kurt Angle, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, and Teddy Long.

Many fans will agree that DDP’s induction is a long time coming, as there were few WCW stars more popular or accomplished than Page during the Monday night wars. Add to that the fact that he has pretty much single-handedly saved the lives of Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Scott Hall, among others, and you get a no-brainer of an inductee that people have been pulling for for a while now.

DDP famously started wrestling late in life, and began as a manager before getting into the ring. He became the fourth WCW Triple Crown Champion, including three reigns as world champ, two reigns as United States champ and four reigns with the tag team titles.

