Honorary WWE Superstar ‘Drax Shadow’ Has Died At The Age Of 9

#WWE
Author Profile Picture
Senior Editor, Sports
01.09.17

YouTube

At 10:15 p.m. on Sunday night, Elijah Mainville, best known to WWE fans as Drax Shadow, passed away following a six-year battle with neuroblastoma. He had entered into hospice care earlier in the weekend. His family shared the news via Facebook post late on Sunday, as you can see below.

Elijah first came to the attention of WWE fans with an amazing video submission for Tough Enough. That video picked up enough steam for Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to reach out and offer “Drax Shadow” an honorary WWE Superstar contract. He later signed that contract at a Raw taping, with the additional help of Stardust. In fact, Stardust got so invested in helping Drax that he and Stephen Amell teamed up to raise funds for Elijah’s ongoing battle with cancer.

Earlier this year, Elijah got his very own custom Drax Shadow action figure, because no Superstar is complete without their own merchandise. In September, his family got the news that the experimental T Cell treatment he was receiving had failed, and that he had a diagnosis of six months left to live.

The family is currently raising money for Elijah’s funeral costs. If you wish to donate, you can find their GoFundMe page here.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSdrax shadowWWE
Author Profile Picture
Bill Hanstock is an editor, writer, onscreen personality and screenwriter with nearly two decades of experience. He was previously an editor, writer and social media editor at SB Nation and a podcaster for Progressive Boink.

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 15 hours ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP