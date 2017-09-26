These Are The DVD Releases WWE Has Planned For 2018 So Far

Youtube

The WWE DVD business may not be as important as it used to be in the 2000s, but the company still produces some great features available for purchase every year on DVD.

Two months ago, I reviewed the WWE produced Kevin Owens DVD about his career that featured exclusive interviews with Owens and the important people in his life as well as a great match selection. It was a purchase I’m glad I made because I want to support guys like him that I enjoy watching. A lot of fans want to support their favorites. With that in mind, here’s a look at some WWE DVDs that are in the works, according to PWInsider:

– Best of 2017 DVD sets for Raw & Smackdown, PPV matches and WWE NXT – Those are cool to have if you’re a collector of DVDs and a fan that may want to have a reminder of what some of the best matches of the year were. I know people that buy those collections every year. Obviously some of WWE’s match choices may differ from yours, but it’s nice to have them all in one place as well (other than WWE Network).

– 30th Anniversary of SummerSlam – That would be the event that took place on August 20 last month.

– 25th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw – Raw turns 25 in January 2018. I assume WWE has something big planned for it. No word on what the DVD may be about whether it’s highlights of big moments or perhaps it will just be that episode with some bonus features as well.