Here Are Your WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Predictions & Analysis

WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 airs this Sunday, February 12, live on WWE Network. The Smackdown-exclusive event is headlined by (get this) an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, as well as a Smackdown Women’s Championship match and Tag Team Turmoil for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship.
Here’s the complete Elimination Chamber 2017 card as we know it.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Card:
1. Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose
2. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi
3. Tag Team Turmoil Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs. The Ascension vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains
4. Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch
5. Handicap Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews and Kalisto
6. Nikki Bella vs. Natalya
7. Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
As always, we’ve got a complete rundown of the card, including analysis and predictions for all seven matches.
Be sure to drop down into our comments section and let us know what you think will happen, and who will walk out of Elimination Chamber as champion. Bonus points if you’ve got a logical argument for anyone other than Bray.
My heart always says breezango too. After chamber and then this Tuesday we should know the direction WM is going in for all the major players. *crosses fingers for no Aj-shane*
I don’t really get the whole boss fights his employees thing. HHH it kinda makes sense since he’s the bad guy & will interfere. But Shane isn’t that, there’s nothing to be gained from Shane winning & vice versa
“Bonus points if you’ve got a logical argument for anyone other than Bray”
I’ve got a logical argument for everyone BUT Bray. Harper just turned on him, there’s your Mania match: Harper vs Bray.
– Cena: Dropping it after two weeks is pretty lame. Plus if they’re all about event matches at Mania, Cena being Champ is the right idea
– Miz: Co-MVP of SD since the split, 100% deserves it. Could make up for the last Mania he headlined
– Styles: Co-MVP of SD since the split, never should’ve lost & the thought of Shane/Styles makes want to jump off the roof
– Corbin: Has improved a ton. Might be 3rd best guy on the show Orton/Cobrin would be good
– Ambrose: …Shit I lied, don’t let Ambrose win