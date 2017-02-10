Here Are Your WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Predictions & Analysis

The Best Of John Cena

WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 airs this Sunday, February 12, live on WWE Network. The Smackdown-exclusive event is headlined by (get this) an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, as well as a Smackdown Women’s Championship match and Tag Team Turmoil for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship.

Here’s the complete Elimination Chamber 2017 card as we know it.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Card:

1. Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose

2. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

3. Tag Team Turmoil Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs. The Ascension vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains

4. Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch

5. Handicap Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews and Kalisto

6. Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

7. Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

As always, we’ve got a complete rundown of the card, including analysis and predictions for all seven matches.

Be sure to drop down into our comments section and let us know what you think will happen, and who will walk out of Elimination Chamber as champion. Bonus points if you’ve got a logical argument for anyone other than Bray.

