Enzo Amore Is Dealing With A Legitimate Injury, According To A Report

WWE

Enzo Amore didn’t have the luckiest 2016. Although he and his partner Big Cass immediately became two of the hottest stars in the company when they made their main roster debuts after WrestleMania , the bona fide stud suffered a horrifying-looking concussion at Payback that WWE just. Would not. Stop. Showing. Now it looks like he was injured once again at the tail end of the year to unfortunately match his current television feud with Rusev and Jinder Mahal, in which they injured him.

According to a daily update from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Amore suffered a knee injury during a Live Event in Los Angeles on December 30. He was on television last week in a motorized wheelchair, and was on the road at Live Events this past weekend in Big Cass’ corner, but did not wrestle and was said to be limping heavily. Meltzer reports that he is scheduled to be reevaluated in the next two weeks, at which point there will likely be a timetable for his return to action.

The last time Enzo went down for an extended period of time with an injury, Big Cass found himself in the mix for the Universal Championship, so maybe Cass is going to get that big “most eliminations” run in this year’s Royal Rumble. Or he’ll beat Rusev and Jinder in a handicap match. You know; whichever is more important.

We wish Enzo a speedy recovery and hope he uses some of his recuperation time to come up with an even more outlandish haircut and/or ring gear.