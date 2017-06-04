WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Open Discussion Thread

Here is your official With Spandex open discussion thread for WWE Extreme Rules 2017, just in case anyone remembers it’s on and wants to talk about it. The Raw-exclusive live event is headlined by a fatal five-way to name a new number one contender to Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship — that’s still a thing — as well as matches for the Intercontinental, Raw Tag Team, Raw Women’s and Cruiserweight Championships, all with varying degrees of extreme rules.
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Card:
1. Fatal 5-Way No. 1 Contender Match: Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns
2. Intercontinental Championship Match (Title changes hands on DQ): Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz
3. Raw Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
4. Raw Women’s Championship Kendo Stick on a Pole Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley
5. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Submission Match: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
6. Mixed Tag Team Match: Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox
7. Kickoff Match: Apollo Crews vs. Kalisto
If you’d like to read our predictions and analysis for the show, click here. Otherwise enjoy the show, and remember that we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Extreme Rules column. Nominate your favorites for consideration by replying to them with a +1.
With how much the two of them sweat in their matches, Joe/Brock is also gonna be a wet dream match. Wait…
Vince was 12 years old when the song Great Balls of Fire debuted. In case you were wondering who thought it was a cool song to name an event after…
Sasha stealing my comment.
Why do those wrap around the ear microphones make everyone sound like they have a lisp? I’ve noticed it tonight with Renee, the Drifter, and now Graves.
Ambrose’s title reign sucked. Just admit it, Renee
Oh yeah, Mix has been on fire
man, the miz is the most underrated superstar in the history of the company. damn, he’s good
Man, Raw doesn’t just take SmackDown’s wrestlers, they’re taking SmackTalk too.
*Talking Smack
If Joe loses to Brock like Randy did, how will ya’ll feel?
Wow
If he smashes his head open and disappears with the belt until the next ppv that would suck. Put it on someone that is actually going to be on tv
wont happen, they’ve booked joe really strong so far
@Southern You’re using words but I don’t know what they mean. John Cena was the #1 guy in the company and he got destroyed. Randy Orton is the #2 guy and he got destroyed. They brought Goldberg back just so he could lose to him. Until they prove otherwise, what reason do we have to believe that Joe will get treated any different?
@Sage When he squashed cena he was coming off of breaking the streak, was orton really the number 2 guy last year? after coming back from a 6 month injury no less, and u conveniently forgot that goldberg sonned him from November all the way until April. Also if brock keeps destroying people it makes the entire roster look bad at some point he’s gonna have to have a meaningful match or else it devalues the product
That PPV name is fucking horrid.
You don’t like GREAT BALLS OF FIRE?
Best way to get a new young crowd into with an old timey song reference
It’s the song that inspired Ric Flair’s “Whoooooooooooooooo!”
As a fat guy named Joe with bad facial hair, I for one am ecstatic
Renee vs Maryse in an Extreme Canadian Polite Disagreement Match
“You’re the coward, Renee!”
Renee borrowed deans shirt
Ha!
Man, I would love to see an actual competitive match between Joe and Brock but I just can’t imagine he has any chance in Brock’s first defense at a horribly named B show.
Hmm Finn and AJ both losing high profile matches recently… if only there was some show hoppng faction they could form …
That would be 2 sweet but what?
Bay Bay
Vince: OH NOW THEY LIKE IT WHEN A SAMOAN NAMED JOE WINS. I don’t get these people.
Renee has the hardest job in the world–acting like this show was AMAZING!
‘REEEGAAAA… I mean, LESSSNNAAARRR!!!!”
Summer 2016: Brock Lesnar faces a hard-hitting Samoan in UFC.
Summer 2017: Brock Lesnar faces a hard-hitting Samoan in WWE
Summer 2018: Brock Lesnar eats a box of Samoans while swimming in his vault of money.
Joe should bleach his hair for the balls on fire ppv
Samoa Joe just saved Finn Balor’s life from Brock Lesnar.
so ummm everyone hit their finisher except rollins…
He was preoccupied going for frog splashes through tables and phoenix splashes and such.
great opportunity to make Joe look like the king badass he is by giving Lesnar a good match, doesn’t need to win. I like it.
Joe vs Brock could be sweet.
Woooooooow!
They legit surprised me with that one. Hopefully he gets an actual match out of Brock.
Can Braun “I’M NOT FINISHED WITH YOU” flashlight guy?
Weird finish but Good for Samoan Joseph.
i enjoyed this match
KAIJU BIG BATTEL!!!
Joe as a creation of Dr. Cube pleases me.
I thought his arm had to drop 3 times to be a–JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE!!!!!!!!!
Me too
YES!!!!! Feed SmoJo to tha BEAST.
I guess the vegas odds were right.
OH SHIT. If we get Joe vs. Brock and it’s actually not a squash that match is going to be the tits.
Agreed
FUCK YES
If only Bray had heeded Brandon Stroud’s advice and NOT kiss an oponent when they aren’t knocked unconscious while he’s dancing with them.
This pay per view feels very much like a living embodiment of “:/”
Maybe you missed the main event.
This is absurd with the knee. Absolutely preposterous. And Bray could have hit Sister Abigail on both of them with time to spare if he had skipped the stupid kiss.
Nice no sell
A half assed “this is awesome” chant from a bored crowd on a boring show. This hurts so bad. Joe where are you?
Wait now it’s Roman’s house too? I thought he only owned the yard and that this match was being contested to determine ownership of the yard. I’m so confused.
House must’ve gone up for auction after Paige left
They need to ban that dude facing the hard camera filming the show with his flash on from WWE shows for life.
It’d be to hard for security to stop him….
oh fuck off
Good idea to try to powerbomb throw a bigger man right after you’ve aggravated your mangled knee.
OH SHIT
I feel sorry for this crowd. And Seth with his sporadically bum knee of course.
Yikes, how’s your knee Seth?
JoJo is the smartest person in the building.
damnit u can tease me with coupe de grace from ring to the announcers table and not do it
Yes
Booker on commentary and Joe in the ring is reminding me of that episode of TNA where the nW…I mean the main event mafia took over the show
Why do they care if Samoa Joe has it locked in or not? As they’ve reminded us 20 times already you can’t win it on the outside.
“This is an aggressive side of Balor we’ve never seen before.”
He’s performed as a literal demon, Cole…
+Cole never watched NXT
Or ROH or IJPW, no,internet access
Took Finn 20 minutes to remember he could just use a goddamn chair.