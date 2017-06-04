WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Open Discussion Thread





WWE Promotional Image

Here is your official With Spandex open discussion thread for WWE Extreme Rules 2017, just in case anyone remembers it’s on and wants to talk about it. The Raw-exclusive live event is headlined by a fatal five-way to name a new number one contender to Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship — that’s still a thing — as well as matches for the Intercontinental, Raw Tag Team, Raw Women’s and Cruiserweight Championships, all with varying degrees of extreme rules.

WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Card:

1. Fatal 5-Way No. 1 Contender Match: Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns 2. Intercontinental Championship Match (Title changes hands on DQ): Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz 3. Raw Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus 4. Raw Women’s Championship Kendo Stick on a Pole Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley 5. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Submission Match: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries 6. Mixed Tag Team Match: Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox 7. Kickoff Match: Apollo Crews vs. Kalisto

If you’d like to read our predictions and analysis for the show, click here. Otherwise enjoy the show, and remember that we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Extreme Rules column. Nominate your favorites for consideration by replying to them with a +1.