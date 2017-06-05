Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Extreme Rules 2017 results. The show was headlined by a fatal five-way match to find a new contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship, as well as matches for the Intercontinental, Cruiserweight, Raw Women’s and Raw Tag Team Championships.
Extreme Rules Results:
– Kickoff Match: Kalisto defeated Apollo Crews. Titus O’Neil got on the apron to argue with Crews. Kalisto walked up Titus to hit Salida del Sol on Crews for the pinfall victory.
1. Intercontinental Championship Match; The Miz defeated Dean Ambrose (c). The stipulation for the match said that if Ambrose was disqualified, he would lose the championship. Miz tried to steal the title by ordering Maryse to slap him, but the referee saw through it and ejected her. As she was being ejected, Miz tossed Ambrose into the ref. The ref though Ambrose did it on purpose for some reason and threatened to DQ Ambrose. During the confusion, Miz hit Skull-crushing Finale to become a 7-time Intercontinental Championship.
2. Sasha Banks and Rich Swann defeated Alicia Fox and Noam Dar. Swann pinned Dar after a phoenix splash.
– The Drifter performed.
3. Kendo Stick on a Pole match for the Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Bayley. Bayley pulled down the kendo stick first, but Bliss was able to use it repeatedly and hit a DDT to retain the championship.
4. Steel Cage Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship: Cesaro and Sheamus defeated The Hardy Boyz (c). Jeff Hardy escaped the cage first, but climbed back in to hit a Whisper in the Wind from the top of the cage.
This apparently re-entered him in the match, as Sheamus and Cesaro were the first team to escape despite Matt Hardy exiting the door first and being unable to drag Jeff to the floor in time. Sheamus and Cesaro are the new Tag Team Champions.
So now WWE’s booking of Alexa Bliss has made Becky Lynch useless and buried Bayley. Get ready for 3 months of Sasha looking like a helpless tool against a five foot pixie!
I’m legit interested to see what ridiculous means they’d use to make her seem like she can inflict ANY damage on Nia whenever they finally feud.
Oh, they’ll find a way.
I still have her being the one to end Asuka’s undefeated streak. I honestly think NXT sends her up unbeaten only to lose in hilarious fashion to Alexa. Her superhuman booking is getting ridiculous.
I’d have a problem with this if Bayley hadn’t been exposed as the biggest fraud in NXT history, but she is so I have no problem with them jobbing her out endlessly to people who can actually say human words into a microphone.
But Alexa can’t do that though.
Her promos might be the most overrated thing in wrestling history at this point.
Sasha is 5’5″, Alexa is 5’1″. Are you saying noone can ever beat anyone taller than them? Everyone has beaten the Big Show, Cass isn’t Universal Champion, HBK and Richard Flair and Bret Hart are considered 3 of the best ever. AJ Lee is only 5’2″, how tall are CM Punk and DBry?
Your argument holds no weight
I obviously love Alexa but in her feud with Becky, she only won her matches because of Mickey James, they protected Becky and made Alexa look weak but still Alexa perservered because she is the best performer in both women’s divisions.
Bayley kind of buried herself. I never realized she was such a bad talker, but man, Raw really exposed her, badly. Part of the blame could also be on the writers – Alexa’s a great talker and even she can’t save some of these skits, like this past Monday – but she wasn’t holding up her end either. It doesn’t help that Raw has had one storyline for her – heel mocks her for being a fan as a kid – and hammered it home with two heel adversaries. The matches have taken a nosedive, too. Really, Bayley needed to be on Smackdown, not Raw.
I still think Bayley has a lot of upside, but man, I never thought I’d be okay with her getting dumped aside like this, but her TV time on Raw has been abysmal.
The height was a cheap shot, not a serious point.
Also, they protected Becky? She couldn’t even win her first title defense clean! And she almost NEVER got a stand tall moment without some La Luchadora shenanigans. When you can count on one, maybe two hands how many times both Becky and Bayley have stood tall in shows over her…that’s pathetic. They couldn’t even give Bayley a kendo stick shot? She just loses it and gets beat up? Who’s gonna take her seriously? And by proxy, Charlotte lost to THAT? Is the whole goal to bring back the butterfly, because the direction things are looking with the love affair of Alexa leads much more towards the Divas era again.
And yes, Bayley is not a good promo. At all. Full disclosure. So you do what NXT did: you protect her backstage and give her stuff live that allows her to show intensity (see: the NXT contract signings with Sasha Banks and Asuka; not the greatest promos of all time, but more than passable). If you have a weakness, you put them in situations where the weakness isn’t as exposed.
I’ve just had enough of this push. It literally feels more forced than ROMAN REIGNS. They’ve even taken a step back from him. And at least none of his major feuds marginalized anyone to the point of uselessness.
I’m not even a Bayley fan but are we just going to pretend her booking hasn’t been warmed over shit on the main roster? It was known by all she isn’t a good talker and that her whole appeal is that she does well when booked as a sympathetic underdog babyface. On the main roster she won the title from Charlotte immediately, completely eliminating the slow burn pursuit of the title that made her compelling in NXT and she gladly accepted Sasha’s assistance to win a title match in tainted fashion and, furthermore, got the stock WWE babyface treatment of being an obnoxious jerk who responds to sound heel logic with physical violence. The booking failed her just as it does the majority of faces, because WWE’s creative team has no clue how to present faces as likable people.
OMG, the post-match show.
“I’m pretty much an expert in the kendo stick.”
–Sasha Dynamite
That sounds like the strictest Extreme Rules ever.
EXTREME RULES!!! BY TEH BOOKSZ!
So the best thing of the night was the orioles dressed up as heels.
Bailey is such a loser. Bring on the slow burn of Alexa vs megababy face Nia Jax.