Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Extreme Rules 2017 results. The show was headlined by a fatal five-way match to find a new contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship, as well as matches for the Intercontinental, Cruiserweight, Raw Women’s and Raw Tag Team Championships.

Extreme Rules Results:

– Kickoff Match: Kalisto defeated Apollo Crews. Titus O’Neil got on the apron to argue with Crews. Kalisto walked up Titus to hit Salida del Sol on Crews for the pinfall victory.

1. Intercontinental Championship Match; The Miz defeated Dean Ambrose (c). The stipulation for the match said that if Ambrose was disqualified, he would lose the championship. Miz tried to steal the title by ordering Maryse to slap him, but the referee saw through it and ejected her. As she was being ejected, Miz tossed Ambrose into the ref. The ref though Ambrose did it on purpose for some reason and threatened to DQ Ambrose. During the confusion, Miz hit Skull-crushing Finale to become a 7-time Intercontinental Championship.

2. Sasha Banks and Rich Swann defeated Alicia Fox and Noam Dar. Swann pinned Dar after a phoenix splash.

– The Drifter performed.

3. Kendo Stick on a Pole match for the Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Bayley. Bayley pulled down the kendo stick first, but Bliss was able to use it repeatedly and hit a DDT to retain the championship.

4. Steel Cage Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship: Cesaro and Sheamus defeated The Hardy Boyz (c). Jeff Hardy escaped the cage first, but climbed back in to hit a Whisper in the Wind from the top of the cage.

This apparently re-entered him in the match, as Sheamus and Cesaro were the first team to escape despite Matt Hardy exiting the door first and being unable to drag Jeff to the floor in time. Sheamus and Cesaro are the new Tag Team Champions.