WWE Might Produce A Weekly Wrestling Show For Facebook

11.22.17 29 mins ago

WWE is always looking to expand their “WWE Universe” as they like to say. Broadcasting shows like Raw and Smackdown to over 150 countries every week is incredible and WWE Network is a great deal for their most passionate fans, but there have to be ways for WWE to grow even more.

Any loyal WWE fan knows that the company loves shilling their social media all the time. They talk about Twitter relentlessly while encouraging their talent to continue rivalries on there. On Facebook, they do things like Triple H being interviewed after NXT Takeover events. That’s not all they’re doing with Facebook, though, because they could sign a deal with them.

There’s a new report from Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet that says WWE is interested in working with Facebook in producing a weekly show exclusive to Facebook Live.

