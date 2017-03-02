Here Are Your WWE Fastlane 2017 Predictions & Analysis

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Fastlane: End Of The Lane (note: not its actual name) airs this Sunday, March 5, live on WWE Network. The Raw-exclusive show is headlined by about 30 seconds of a Universal Championship match between the champion, Kevin Owens, and the challenger, Bill. The event also features matches for the Raw Women’s, Raw Tag Team and Cruiserweight Championships, but sadly no feuds about burned down houses.

Here’s the complete WWE Fastlane 2017 card as we know it.

WWE Fastlane 2017 Card:

1. Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg 2. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman 3. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair 4. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Club (c) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass 5. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher 6. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax 7. Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn 8. Kickoff Match: Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs. The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar

As always, here’s our complete rundown of the event featuring predictions and analysis for all eight matches. Be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you think will happen at the show, and which of the 0-2 possible run-ins you’re calling for the main.

And now, our predictions for Fastblock: