Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Fastlane 2017 results. The show was headlined by Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg for the Universal Championship, as well as matches for the Raw Women’s, Raw Tag Team and Cruiserweight Championships.
WWE Fastlane 2017 Results:
– Kickoff Match: Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa defeated The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar. Swann pinned Dar after a Phoenix Splash.
1. Samoa Joe defeated Sami Zayn. Joe won by submission with the Coquina Clutch.
2. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Club (c) defeated Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Amore dived onto Luke Gallows on the floor, but as he was climbing back into the ring, Karl Anderson hit him with a running knee and got the pin.
3. Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax. Banks pinned Jax with a bridging O’Connor roll.
– During the pre-show, Rusev and Jinder Mahal got into an argument. Mick Foley told them to go to the ring to have matches.
4. Cesaro defeated Jinder Mahal. Rusev and Mahal brawled before the match. Cesaro pinned Mahal after a pop-up European uppercut. Rusev continued to beat up Mahal after the match.
5. BIg Show defeated Rusev. Show pinned Rusev after three chokeslams and a knockout punch.
Fuck you sooooooooooooo hard WWE
It is seriously no fun to know the WM card weeks in advance, and not only that, but to KNOW that WWE won’t deviate from their plan.
We knew ahead of time that Brock vs. Goldberg was going to be a thing, and it was going to be for the Universal Championship. Can’t deviate.
We knew ahead of time that Jericho vs. Owens was going to be at WM for the US Championship. Can’t deviate.
We knew ahead of time that Thing was going to Be, and rather than even swerve us a little bit, WWE just couldn’t. Deviate. From. The. Script.
This is where I’m torn: Part of me blames myself for reading the dirtsheets and listening to Dave Meltzer explain exactly what the WM card would be. WWE has a plan, it leaked, and they’re following through on their four month-long plan to build to their biggest show of the year. So in today’s spoiler culture, it’s hard to not kick myself.
On the other hand, I agree with @rebound. WWE plotted out their storylines (in the most predictable fashion possible) without any true twists or deviations. They went the path of least resistance with KO/Y2J, Brock/Goldberg, and Orton/Bray (in the latter two cases, having a belt on the line doesn’t improve either).
I do my best to avoid spoilers, but still being months out back then, I checked the planned WM card.
The matches were so weak and dissapointing, that I bought into the “subject to change” being a real thing. Nope.
Geese, just ONE swerve would be nice. ONE.
Relax, Jake. We’re on the road to WRESTLINGSMANIA.
😎
YEEAAAHHHH!!!!!
I’d rather they have competent conclusions to the stories they’ve started, even if I don’t like them.
If you swerve to just swerve, you run the risk of making things worse like when Sheamus won the Rumble
Being mad that you don’t like the story WWE is telling because there are no swerves is like being mad you know where a Marvel movie is going because you followed ever bit of info that came from behind the scenes stuff. Then you watch the movie and go “WHAT DO YOU MEAN DR. STRANGE FIGHTS DORMAMMU!? I WANTED HIM TO FIGHT NIGHTMARE!” But you knew this was the outcome, you knew this was the path they were going on, so getting mad seems pointless. You don’t have to like the story, but if you didn’t follow all the behind the scenes stories, then maybe you would be surprised. Or maybe not, because Goldberg beating Owens to face Lesnar with the title on the line at Mania makes sense.
Stories follow a linear path, and if this is the story WWE wants to tell, this is the story they are going to tell. You don’t have to like it, but a swerve doesn’t mean it’ll be interesting. To continue using the Marvel example, remember when they swerved us on The Mandarin? Yeah, not all swerves are good. I get disliking predictability, but at least they are sticking to their story. They had a plan and they ran with it. Like or dislike, that’s up to each individual viewer.
Marvel has compelling characters however. This makes the journey entertaining and engaging. WWE, not so much.
This Goldberg title run might be able to do what three years of WWE booking couldn’t… make us happy to see the belt go back on Roman Reigns.
Come to think of it, maybe this turd of a PPV might be a plot to get us to finally care about the only decent part of the show — the cruiserweights.
Yeah, uh… how do you spell “Dumpster Fire”? Oh, wait, nevermind.
The New Day thing was a reference to the Good Humor bicycles. Rather than have an ice cream truck, they would be sold from bikes with an ice chest on the front.
Well. That looks suitably horrible on paper. Did any of it translate onscreen?
PffffffthaahahahahahahHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhahahahahahaha eh heh hah haaaaa.
Take a fucking guess.
Neville vs Gallagher was fire.
OK, semi “haha”. Yes, the Cruiserweight match was good. The rest of the PPV was fucking garbage, though. I’d almost say it was one of the worst PPVs since 2014, because the bad parts were so, so goddamn bad.
Cheers peeps. Looks like it’s going to be an early night for me.
Man this is going to be the roughest card since wrestlemania 30 I feel and the only thing that saved that was the Daniel Bryan matches. Rewatching 30 isn’t pleasant at all.
The cruiserweight matches were good. I guess it’s one or the other.
Vince, post-Wrestlemania: So hey, what’s David Arquette up to these days?
The funny thing is that I assume that the whole point of giving Goldberg the belt was to give WWE mainstream attention, and I’m not seeing any. Goldberg isn’t trending on Twitter or Facebook, and everything I’ve seen online so far has been negative. I assume that there will be some articles tomorrow, and Goldberg might make an appearance on ESPN or something, but it doesn’t really seem like anyone is excited about him winning the belt. Seems like a shame to bury KO is nobody even cares about a Goldberg win other than to trash it.