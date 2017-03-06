WWE Fastlane 2017 Results

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Fastlane 2017 results. The show was headlined by Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg for the Universal Championship, as well as matches for the Raw Women’s, Raw Tag Team and Cruiserweight Championships.

WWE Fastlane 2017 Results:

Kickoff Match: Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa defeated The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar. Swann pinned Dar after a Phoenix Splash.

1. Samoa Joe defeated Sami Zayn. Joe won by submission with the Coquina Clutch.

2. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Club (c) defeated Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Amore dived onto Luke Gallows on the floor, but as he was climbing back into the ring, Karl Anderson hit him with a running knee and got the pin.

3. Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax. Banks pinned Jax with a bridging O’Connor roll.

– During the pre-show, Rusev and Jinder Mahal got into an argument. Mick Foley told them to go to the ring to have matches.

4. Cesaro defeated Jinder Mahal. Rusev and Mahal brawled before the match. Cesaro pinned Mahal after a pop-up European uppercut. Rusev continued to beat up Mahal after the match.

5. BIg Show defeated Rusev. Show pinned Rusev after three chokeslams and a knockout punch.

