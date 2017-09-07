WWE’s Festival Of Friendship Was Inspired By ‘Game Of Thrones’

09.07.17

One of WWE’s most memorable Raw segments of 2017 was the “Festival of Friendship” featuring then United States Champion Chris Jericho and then Universal Champion Kevin Owens. It took place on February 13 and the majority of it came from the mind of Chris Jericho for the most part. If you’ve read any of his books or listened to his podcast, you know Jericho is very hands on in everything that he does.

The segment took a long time to get through as Jericho was really over the top showing his friend Owens how much he cared about him. Owens looked like he didn’t want to be there and then gave Jericho a “list” that only had Jericho’s name on it. That’s when Owens attacked Jericho and threw him head first into a television screen. It ended the Jericho/Owens friendship, turned Jericho face and set up a few matches between them including at WrestleMania 33.

