Getty Image

The world was stunned on Wednesday when 17 people were killed in a mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The suspect behind the murders is in custody, but countless lives have been affected by the senseless violence he perpetrated.

As is usually the case in these types of tragedies, many decent people are using the event as a call to action. While WWE did some great community work following the Manchester bombings last year, one person under WWE contract is taking the initiative to get involved with helping the Parkland community.

Donovan Dijak, who signed with WWE last year and was previously well-known on the indie scene (particularly in Ring of Honor, PWG and Beyond Wrestling), hasn’t yet appeared on NXT television, but is very involved in NXT Live Events throughout Florida and is the leader of a stable of fellow Superstars. Dijak is from the Boston area, but he has clearly taken his new local community in Florida to heart.

On Wednesday, Dijak announced that he has launched a new GoFundMe campaign, which will benefit the families of victims in the Parkland shootings.