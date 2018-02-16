An NXT Superstar Has Launched A GoFundMe Campaign For Victims Of The Florida School Shooting

#WWE NXT #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
02.16.18

Getty Image

The world was stunned on Wednesday when 17 people were killed in a mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The suspect behind the murders is in custody, but countless lives have been affected by the senseless violence he perpetrated.

As is usually the case in these types of tragedies, many decent people are using the event as a call to action. While WWE did some great community work following the Manchester bombings last year, one person under WWE contract is taking the initiative to get involved with helping the Parkland community.

Donovan Dijak, who signed with WWE last year and was previously well-known on the indie scene (particularly in Ring of Honor, PWG and Beyond Wrestling), hasn’t yet appeared on NXT television, but is very involved in NXT Live Events throughout Florida and is the leader of a stable of fellow Superstars. Dijak is from the Boston area, but he has clearly taken his new local community in Florida to heart.

On Wednesday, Dijak announced that he has launched a new GoFundMe campaign, which will benefit the families of victims in the Parkland shootings.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSDONOVAN DIJAKGoFundMePARKLANDSCHOOL SHOOTINGSWWEWWE NXT

The RX

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 8 hours ago
Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

02.16.18 11 hours ago
Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

02.15.18 1 day ago
Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 1 week ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP