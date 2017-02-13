Get Your Sparklers Ready, Because Gillberg Is Coming Back To WWE

WWE is currently going full-bore with the return of Bill Goldberg, as he returned to boost the ratings, defeated Brock Lesnar in 90 seconds at Survivor Series, and is probably going to be holding one of the top titles in the company when WrestleMania rolls around in early April.

But you can’t tell the story of Goldberg without including the story of Gillberg. (Just kidding; you can totally do that, and probably should.) Longtime jobber Duane Gill was repackaged as “Gillberg” in 1998, during the height of Goldberg’s parody over in WCW. It was a particularly limp shot at WCW programming, but that isn’t to say it didn’t have its moments. If you’re nostalgic for the days of Gillberg, congratulations! Today is a very good day.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that the one and only Gillberg is going to return to WWE. Bryan Alvarez confirmed that report on Monday’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live and elaborated that, of course, the point of the comeback is to have Duane Gill get absolutely demolished by Goldberg. Really, why on earth would any other plans even be considered?

So get ready, everyone. The one and only Gillberg, our generation’s version of the Huckster and the Nacho Man, will be back on your televisions again soon. The dream of the 90s is alive in 2017 WWE. The only thing surprising about this is that Gillberg isn’t currently booked to defeat Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship to set up a new Fastlane main event of Goldberg vs. Gillberg.

But I mean, there’s still time. Let’s never sell WWE short.

(h/t Ringside News)

