Goldberg’s Current WWE Contract Is Nearly At An End

It’s been quite a journey from Bill Goldberg being unearthed in a secret hatch as a video game exclusive, to him defending the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in possibly-the-main-event of WrestleMania 33. But it looks like our time with sweatdad might be coming to an end … or at least, our scheduled time with him.

Wrestling Inc. reports that Goldberg is currently scheduled to return to WWE Raw on the go-home show for WrestleMania on March 27. His current deal expires at WrestleMania, so unless he signs an extension, that’s it. He’s not scheduled or advertised for any dates after Mania, so just like back at WrestleMania XX, the guy might be riding off into the sunset once again … likely for good, at least as a wrestler.

Pretty much everyone who is aware of WWE right now expects Brock Lesnar to capture the title at WrestleMania … and as it stands right now, he’s the only one in that title match who is actually booked to be on Raw the next day. So, you know … process of elimination. It’s not out of the question that Goldberg and WWE could sign an extension or a new deal, but this was always meant to be a short-term thing.

Let’s prepare to leave the memories alone … sweatily.