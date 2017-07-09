



WWE Great Balls Of Fire Pay-Per-View Event® airs this Sunday, July 9, live on WWE Network. The Raw exclusive event is headlined by Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Championship against Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman clashing in an Ambulance Match, and a 30-minute iron man match for the Tag Team Championship.

Here’s the complete Great Balls of Fire card as we know it.

WWE Great Balls Of Fire Card:

1. Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe 2. Ambulance Match: Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns 3. Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins 4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks 5. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa 6. 30-Minute Iron Man Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs. the Hardy Boyz 7. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose 8. Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

If you’d like to read our full rundown of the card and predictions for all eight matches, click here. Otherwise, enjoy the show, and don’t forget that we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Great Balls of Fire column. Nominate your favorites for consideration by replying to them with a +1. And be sure to join us here next month for WWE Wake Up Little Susie!