WWE Great Balls Of Fire Pay-Per-View Event® airs this Sunday, July 9, live on WWE Network. The Raw exclusive event is headlined by Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Championship against Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman clashing in an Ambulance Match, and a 30-minute iron man match for the Tag Team Championship.
Here’s the complete Great Balls of Fire card as we know it.
WWE Great Balls Of Fire Card:
1. Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe
2. Ambulance Match: Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
3. Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins
4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks
5. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa
6. 30-Minute Iron Man Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs. the Hardy Boyz
7. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose
8. Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass
If you’d like to read our full rundown of the card and predictions for all eight matches, click here. Otherwise, enjoy the show, and don’t forget that we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Great Balls of Fire column. Nominate your favorites for consideration by replying to them with a +1. And be sure to join us here next month for WWE Wake Up Little Susie!
“Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman and I am the advocate for the winner of the match and the NEEEW WWE Universal Champion; SAAAAAAAMOOOOOA JOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOE!!!”
I think heyman is going to screw Brock. I don’t know why and it doesn’t make any sense but they need him on tv more and if he were to represent joe every week they can get people watching. Brock has run his course and they should just job him out until mania.
Heyman should freelance his advocate skills out to anybody who needs them and form some competition for the Titus Brand.
No per-show match
It’s WWE; they’re tendency for rematches mean there are a few per-show matches (Roman v Braun, Miz v Dean, The Bar v The Hardys).
I thought the crusierweight title match was on the preshow.
Will Dixie Carter show up tonight?!
It’s been awhile since I’ve given WWE my undivided attention. I aim to rectify that tonight. Please oh please let Miz retain, and Bray Wyatt do something (anything) of note/consequence/non-stupidity.
If those are the two things you want most from tonight, you may need to be prepped for something other than that going down. Miz will be fine either and Bray…well, he’s allegedly a nice guy.