Here Are Your WWE Great Balls Of Fire Predictions And Analysis

WWE Great Balls Of Fire Pay-Per-View Event® airs this Sunday, July 9, live on WWE Network. The Raw exclusive event is headlined by (gasp) Brock Lesnar actually defending the Universal Championship, as well as an Ambulance Match and Bray Wyatt losing.
Here’s the complete Great Balls of Fire card as we know it.
WWE Great Balls Of Fire Card:
1. Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe
2. Ambulance Match: Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
3. Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins
4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks
5. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa
6. 30-Minute Iron Man Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs. the Hardy Boyz
7. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose
8. Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass
As always, we’ve got a complete rundown of the event including analysis and predictions for all eight matches. If Finn Bálor vs. Elias Samson gets added to the card, Finn Bálor wins. Because duh.
And now, Great Balls of Fire, an event named after a song from 50 years ago with a logo that looks like dick and balls.
I just dont care about Bray Wyatt. At all. His schtick of saying nonsensical crap always ends up with him looking like a goober. Its the most tiresome thing WWE is doing, I swear. It’s like cartoon villain levels of gooberness & incompetence.
Bray Wyatt is somewhere between Wile-E-Coyote and Rita Repulsa. Or Dick Dastardly. I dont know anymore. WWE should just go all the way with it, take it and run with it. Have jobbers be his “henchmen” and get trounced very easily, leading to a fight where Wyatt is foiled, also easily. Give him sinister plans to win the cruiserweight title despite being over the weight limit, IDK.
Thematically appropriate predictions:
1. Enzo Amore upsets Big Cass when he unveils the new Bada Boom Shakalaka – three straight flaming basketballs to Cass’s head.
2. The Miz and Dean Ambrose, having feuded for seemingly longer than Ryu and Ken, get stuck in a Hadouken war. The Miz retains when he whips out a red Hadouken, dizzying Dean.
3. Who has experience with roman candles? Oh, that’s right. The Hardy Boyz retake the championship.
4. Akira Tozawa takes the Cruiserweight belt with something that looks remarkably like a kamehameha. Not stereotyping Akira – Neville just really reminds me of Vegeta.
5. Alexa Bliss retains when Sasha Banks rolls a 1 on her saving throw against faerie fire.
6. Bray Wyatt pins Seth Rollins after taking a swig of cinnamon whiskey and spewing it into Seth’s face. The swerve is that it’s not commercial cinnamon whiskey, but a brew of Bray’s own.
7. Braun Strowman counters any and all of Roman Reigns’ offense, including several Superman Punches and spears, until Reigns finally cocks his fist to call forth the Mega Buster. Fire, Banishing Fist, whoops, Reigns is in the ambulance, Braun wins.
8. The Coquina Clutch shakes Lesnar’s nerves and rattles his brain. Samoa Joe wins.
Egads, Raw actually put together a compelling card! Most everything, minus Rollins/Bray and Miz/Ambrose, has some heat or intrigue going.
I love Neville’s run, but Akira has gotten over and Titus actually seeing a client accomplish something would make the brand seem less sad. I say go for the change.
Alexa and Miz retain via shenanigans. Cass beats Enzo into unable to compete/castigo excisivo. SheaSaro retain in what is hopefully a good match and gets us closer to something besides Team Extreme Nostalgia.
Braun has been way more awesome in this role than I would have expected, he deserves to win. Reigns might have a title shot coming, he needs to win. Brock’s probably going to headline SummerSlam, he needs to win. Joe is getting the push of his life, he needs to win. Prediction: Strowman over Reigns, Joe/Lesnar simultaneous passout/pin draw (it’s been a while since Brock had a trademark screwy finish). Joe wants a shot at SummerSlam, Braun says he deserves one, Reigns already called his shot and still deserves it because he’s Roman Reigns and hello SummerSlam Fatal 4 Way.
-I’m gonna go Enzo in the upset with a roll up. Cass gets cocky, Enzo catches him, but before he can run away, Cass catches him and unleashes HOLY HELL. I know it’s preshow, but let’s really get people psyched for this show.
-…Miz, I guess…just don’t do this again at Summerslam for the love of god
-I got the Hardys 4-3 in OT. The Revival is RIGHT THERE WAITING, and while the idea of Cesaro and Scott Dawson wrestling is heart eye inducing…it’s gotta be Jeff and Matt. It’s kind of a bummer because there still seems like no sign of #BROKEN on the horizon, but eh…
-I don’t think Neville drops before Summerslam, so yeah, he holds on against Tozawa but BARELY. This is your MotN. Hopefully either Ali is next, or Cedric Alexander manages to scrape Noam Dar and Alicia FAWWWWWWWWWWWXXXXXXXX off his leg long enough for people to see how great he is.
-ALEXA WINS LOL. We build to Nia/Alexa which is going to be a dumpster fire that would make Eva Marie blush.
-I’m gonna go off the grid and pick Bray Wyatt here. They do this again at Summerslam where the stakes are higher, and THAT’S where Bray Wyatt loses
-Shield Riff. If Tozawa/Neville isn’t the match of the night, this will be. But it’s gotta be Roman.
-If we weren’t stuck on Roman/Brock for Summerslam, I’d pick Joe here in a walk. Unfortunately, that’s where we are. It better take like 20 Germans and 4 F-5s to do it, but eventually, Brock gets it done.
My biggest hope is that the main event ends up being a reverse Lesnar match and that Joe just demolishes him in under 10 minutes. Brock has been way too cocky and is treating Joe like a chump, so let that come back to bite him in the ass. I know WWE has long term plans for this Lesnar title run but they have a rare opportunity here to catch lightning in a bottle with Samoa Joe. Call an audible!
Neville
Alexa Bliss
Hardyz
Big Cass
The Miz
Brain Strowman
Brock Lesnar
I still think we are getting Lesnar vs Strowman at Summerslam either 1v1 or in a multi man. A lot of people think Cesaro/Sheamus will win, but I say Hardyz. sheamus is doing a movie soon. And when you think about it, I think the only reason this fued got dragged on for so long was because Hardyz and Revival were supposed to fued, but the injury happened so they just kept doing Hardyz/Shesaro and did another title switch to prolong it. Now that Revival are healed up, they can resume and put the titles back on the Hardyz and do Hardyz vs Revival at Summerslam. Fued writes itself.. new team vs the nostalgia guys with the titles. Putting over the new (top) guys. Plus the whole No Flips, Just Fists:.. perfect against Hardyz. Plus if Shesaro wins, there is about 0 face teams left to fight, unless they do a 3 way with all 3 of these teams at Summerslam.
Oh and Bray wyatt wins too
It’s a damn good card to tell the truth, it has highs and lows of course, but even the worst matches here should be wrestled competently at least.
1. Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe: Ohh if Joe could take the title. It would be like life stopping the Armageddon from ending the world saying, “I’M NOT FINISHED WITH THE EARTH!” Suddenly a new world of possibilities opens up.
2. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns: I don’t actually care who wins as long as they obliterate each other. I will roll if Roman stops Braun from slamming the door shut on him and screams, “I’M NOT FINISHED WITH YOU!”
3. Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins: I would imagine that Seth wins. That way Bray will have lost to the Shield as a group and individually.
4. Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks: I concur with the idea that she retains until she can’t escape Nia anymore, but I like the idea of Sasha just wrecking her shit too. Alexa is cunning not skilled, which is a dynamic she plays to perfection.
5. Neville vs. Akira Tozawa: While Neville is so invincible he may have graduated from Vegeta to Brolly, at some point WWE needs to find a Goku for him. I like Tozawa for that, unless they’re finally gonna bring in Mustafa Ali as the hero we need. Continue with the Middle East Initiative.
6. Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs. the Hardy Boyz: Even if the goal is to eventually Break the Hardyz can we please have Cesaro and Sheamus face someone else until it’s time to break the mind of Matt.
7. The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose: Generally speaking I care about this less than a Bray Wyatt feud. As it stands, Miz will never stop chasing the IC title unless you put him in the world… excuse me Universal title picture. So the only way to end this feud is to have Miz win. Maybe if they would all lose that would give us a Shield Reunion.
8. Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass: Enzo has got to put up way more of a fight and show way more in ring ability be it technical skill, tactics, or raw endurance than he has so far. It will have to be a marquee match for him. Either he gets one over on Cass and wins, or he has the match of his life before he gets wrekt.
The easy way out is to have Joe interfere and cost Roman, then he return the favor in the main event. Then, your SummerSlam is a fatal-fourway.
I’m clearly not as enthusiastic about this event as everyone else, mostly because we’re building to an utter bullshit SummerSlam card, but I think Finn Balor’s absence is too odd to go unnoticed. I could see him “demon king” interfering with Bray Wyatt to set up some stupid gimmicky feud.