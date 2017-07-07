Here Are Your WWE Great Balls Of Fire Predictions And Analysis

#WWE
07.07.17

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Great Balls Of Fire Pay-Per-View Event® airs this Sunday, July 9, live on WWE Network. The Raw exclusive event is headlined by (gasp) Brock Lesnar actually defending the Universal Championship, as well as an Ambulance Match and Bray Wyatt losing.

Here’s the complete Great Balls of Fire card as we know it.

WWE Great Balls Of Fire Card:

1. Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe

2. Ambulance Match: Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

3. Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

5. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

6. 30-Minute Iron Man Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs. the Hardy Boyz

7. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

8. Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

As always, we’ve got a complete rundown of the event including analysis and predictions for all eight matches. If Finn Bálor vs. Elias Samson gets added to the card, Finn Bálor wins. Because duh.

And now, Great Balls of Fire, an event named after a song from 50 years ago with a logo that looks like dick and balls.

