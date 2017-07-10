WWE Great Balls Of Fire Results

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Great Balls of Fire results. Yes, that is the real name of the show. The event was headlined by a Universal Championship match, as well as a 30-minute Iron Man match for the Raw Tag Team Championship and matches for the Cruisrweight, Raw Women’s and Intercontinental Championships.

WWE Great Balls of Fire results:

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (c) defeated Akira Tozawa. This took place on the pre-show. Neville crotched Tozawa on the top rope, then kicked the rope to deliver a second low blow. Tozawa had trouble standing up, so Neville kicked him in the stomach and pinned him.

1. Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins. Wyatt thumbed Rollins in the eye, then hit Sister Abigail to win the match.

2. Big Cass defeated Enzo Amore. Cass squashed Enzo, gorilla pressing him inside the ring to the floor and hitting a big boot for the win.

3. 30-Minute Iron Man Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship: Sheamus and Cesaro (c) defeated The Hardy Boys. Sheamus scored the first fall only 19 seconds into the match with a Brogue Kick on Matt Hardy. About 10 minutes in, Jeff Hardy was pinned by a tandem White Noise to make the match 2 falls to zero. Jeff was able to come back and hit Cesaro with a Twist of Fate to make it 2-1. Cesaro ran Matt Hardy into the ring post outside of the ring, causing Hardy to get counted out and upping the gap to 3-1. With 7 minutes remaining on the clock, the Hardys used a tandem roll-up to pin Cesaro. A few minutes later, Matt Hardy tied it up with a Twist of Fate off the ropes to Sheamus. Jeff hit a Swanton on Sheamus with only 30 seconds left, but Cesaro cradled Jeff and pinned him to steal a fall. Jeff hit a Twist of Fate on Cesaro with a second left, but wasn’t able to complete the pin before time ran out. Sheamus and Cesaro win 4-3, and retain the Raw Tag Team Championship.

4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss (c). Banks won by count-out, meaning Bliss is still the champion. After the match, Banks attacked Bliss, shoved her off the announce table and hit a diving double-knee strike from the table to the floor.

