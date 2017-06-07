If you need to resolve a Jerry issue, apparently you get another Jerry to handle it. That’s gold, Jerry! This appears to be the case with WWE’s July pay-per-view, Great Balls of Fire. When the name was first announced, everyone was baffled by the decision, since 1.) that’s a weird name for a PPV, and 2.) it had previously been on the calendar as Bad Blood.
The event has a legitimate dream match main event, though, so we can’t be TOO upset about it.
But regardless of the reason for the naming decision (simplest explanation: it probably has something to do with WWE’s Rocket League partnership), at least WWE went the extra mile and actually licensed Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire” for the advertising campaign.
I’m waiting to see if Mr. Meeseeks shows up to see if Jerry’s choking up on his putter.
How is Jerry Lawler allowed within 100 yards of the ability to influence WWE?
Eh, nvm. Didnt read it first
jerry Lee Lewis is still alive?
I really hope this guy only reps famous people named Jerry.
Jerry Lawler, Jerry Lee Lewis, Gerri Haliwell, Jerry OConnell…
Jerry Mouse.
I find it hard to believe that a public company that’s as IP-sensitive and experienced in litigation as WWE didn’t clear “Great Balls of Fire” or get a license from Jerry Lee Lewis to use the name before announcing the PPV.
Theres definitely a joke about Jerry-related business involving 13 year old wives in here somewhere…
Looks like he Jerry-mandered his way into getting the rights.
I’ll see myself out.