If you need to resolve a Jerry issue, apparently you get another Jerry to handle it. That’s gold, Jerry! This appears to be the case with WWE’s July pay-per-view, Great Balls of Fire. When the name was first announced, everyone was baffled by the decision, since 1.) that’s a weird name for a PPV, and 2.) it had previously been on the calendar as Bad Blood.

The event has a legitimate dream match main event, though, so we can’t be TOO upset about it.

But regardless of the reason for the naming decision (simplest explanation: it probably has something to do with WWE’s Rocket League partnership), at least WWE went the extra mile and actually licensed Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire” for the advertising campaign.