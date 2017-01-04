The First Name Is Reportedly Set For WWE’s 2017 Hall Of Fame Class

WWE Network

We’re officially on the Road to WrestleMania, which means that along with speculating on who will be in the title matches at the biggest show of the year, it’s time to wonder which wrestlers will comprise the 2017 Hall of Fame class. Will this be the year Chyna finally gets in ? Maybe! There’s still a long way to go until we get to the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but we now have our first solid Hall of Fame rumor.

According to PWInsider Elite, the first name locked in for the 2017 Hall of Fame class is he, it’s he, it’s DDP. Yes, the one and only “Diamond” Dallas Page, one of the most popular stars of WCW during the Monday Night Wars, a beloved character and veteran who has only become more of a legend after helping save the lives of Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Scott Hall (among others) will finally receive his due. DDP is not expected to be the “headliner” of this year’s Hall of Fame class, but I’m sure that’s fine with him.

Page was a Triple Crown Champion in WCW, including three reigns as World Hevayweight Champion, two reigns as United States Champion, and four runs with the tag team titles. He was only with WWE for one year from 2001 to 2002, but in that time he had runs with the European Championship and the WWE Tag Team Championship. His run in WWE never came close to matching his success in WCW, but much like Goldberg, Sting, and others, fans never forgot why they loved him so much.

For the past decade-plus, DDP has been the face of DDP Yoga and has sold scores of DVDs and yoga seminars and retreats and has helped countless numbers of fans and wrestlers alike with his combination of exercise and clean living. If you can’t at any moment imagine Page’s grizzled-ass voice telling you, “YOU GUYS KICKED IT TODAY,” you’re really missing out on one of the simple joys of life.