According to PWInsider Elite, WWE is planning on inducting at least one woman as part of the 2017 class, but the name the company is reportedly set on at the moment isn’t Chyna. Instead, they are supposedly planning on inducting Beth Phoenix, who was with WWE from 2005 until her retirement in 2012. Before getting into pro wrestling, she was a champion amateur wrestler. During her time in WWE, she held the Women’s Championship three times and the Divas Championship once. She also became the second woman to ever enter the Royal Rumble match in 2010 (the first woman, of course, being Chyna).

Phoenix has been in a relationship with Hall of Fame wrestler Edge for several years. The couple married in 2016 and has two children together.

If it’s been a while since you’ve seen Beth Phoenix in action, reacquaint yourself:

