After the news came out on Monday that Kurt Angle would be the headliner in this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class during WrestleMania weekend, you can pretty much count on the official announcements for other inductees to start coming fast and furious. If previous reports are to be believed, we already know a couple of names, but at least one WWE Legend believes this will finally be the year that Chyna gets her due.
According to PWInsider Elite, WWE is planning on inducting at least one woman as part of the 2017 class, but the name the company is reportedly set on at the moment isn’t Chyna. Instead, they are supposedly planning on inducting Beth Phoenix, who was with WWE from 2005 until her retirement in 2012. Before getting into pro wrestling, she was a champion amateur wrestler. During her time in WWE, she held the Women’s Championship three times and the Divas Championship once. She also became the second woman to ever enter the Royal Rumble match in 2010 (the first woman, of course, being Chyna).
Phoenix has been in a relationship with Hall of Fame wrestler Edge for several years. The couple married in 2016 and has two children together.
If it’s been a while since you’ve seen Beth Phoenix in action, reacquaint yourself:
Join The Discussion: Log In With