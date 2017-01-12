There Are Some Interesting Names Reportedly Being Considered For The 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame Class

#WWE
Author Profile Picture
Senior Editor, Sports
01.12.17

WWE

If reports are to be believed (and in pro wrestling, they always are, without fail) (that is sarcasm), there are already two names virtually locked in to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of this year’s class over WrestleMania 33 weekend. There is also some feeling that a groundswell of posthumous support could finally get Chyna inducted, albeit several years too late.

Well, there’s a new batch of names reportedly being considered for induction this year, and it’s an extremely interesting mix of past stars and champions. On Tuesday’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez listed the names that are being bandied about for the 2017 class of inductees.

“These names are not confirmed, but among the names that are being suggested for the Hall of Fame this year — and I’m pretty sure that Rick Rude is going in, which is a wonderful choice. But a couple of other names being bandied about include Christian, William Regal, IRS, and the Natural Disasters.”

That’s certainly a mix that casts a wide net and covers both nostalgia for the 80s/90s generation and recognition for acclaimed performers that diehard fans (and newer fans) will appreciate. And all of them would be worthy of induction on their own merits.

Christian, who has never officially retired since his final match in 2014, would join his longtime tag team partner Edge in the Hall of Fame. Christian (AKA Christian Cage) is a WWE Grand Slam Champion, including two reigns as World Heavyweight Champion, four Intercontinental titles, and nine stints as tag team champ. He is also a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

William Regal currently serves as the onscreen general manager of NXT, and is heavily involved with both domestic and international scouting and recruiting for WWE. He was a four-time WCW Television Champion, and held the WWE Intercontinental, Tag Team, European, and Hardcore championships on multiple occasions, in addition to winning the 2008 King of the Ring. He is widely considered to be one of the very best wrestlers of his generation.

Irwin R. Schyster, also known by his real name Mike Rotunda, inexplicably often billed as Mike Rotundo and served in the nWo as Michael and V.K. Wallstreet, is a former NWA tag and television champ, and held the WWF Tag Team Championship five times, three reigns with Ted DiBiase and two reigns with Barry Windham. He’s best known to 1980s wrestling fans as being part of the U.S. Express and the Varsity Club, and is best known to 1990s fans as suspenders aficionado IRS.

The Natural Disasters of Typhoon and the late Earthquake held the WWF Tag Team Championship one time, but Earthquake (John Tenta) was one of the last and biggest villains for Hulk Hogan in the Hulkamania era. Tenta was a legitimate sumo champion before moving into professional wrestling. In his later career, he was known as The Shark in WCW and returned to WWE as Golga, one of the members of the Oddities stable. He passed away in 2006 after a battle with bladder cancer. Typhoon, meanwhile, began his WWF career as Tugboat and had an infamous run in WCW as the Shockmaster.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSWRESTLEMANIA 33WWEWWE HALL OF FAME
Author Profile Picture
Bill Hanstock is an editor, writer, onscreen personality and screenwriter with nearly two decades of experience. He was previously an editor, writer and social media editor at SB Nation and a podcaster for Progressive Boink.

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 5 hours ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 6 hours ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 4 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP