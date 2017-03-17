Ralph Ordaz/UPROXX

Over the past few years, we’ve seen a great convergence of my life’s two great loves; pro wrestling, and old Hanna-Barbera cartoons.

The first WWE and now Warner Bros. creative merger was 2014’s Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery, in which the Scooby Gang went to a live event in WWE City and also a talking, mystery-solving great dane dream-wrestled a giant sandwich that was definitely supposed to represent Brock Lesnar. That was followed by The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age Smackdown!, about CM Punk boxing a dinosaur and Barney Rubble facing the Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell. Not a joke. After that was a second Scooby flick that combined WWE, Scooby-Doo and Wacky Races for some reason.

The latest film is The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania! It’s a movie about how even 100 years from now, Roman Reigns’ character will be exactly the same, and he’ll still be getting a push. It’s got time travel, people running in fear from robots and everything else you’d want from a dystopian sci-fi thriller. I legitimately love these cartoons, and if you disconnect from the logic of why, say, the Jetsons would need to travel time to get some of an unfrozen future Big Show’s 2016 contemporaries to defeat him instead of like, killing him with robots, you’ll love them too.

That said, I love them so much that I feel compelled to put it out all there and request that they let me, IMDB’s Brandon Stroud, write the next WWE/Warner Bros. joint. To show that nobody is more prepared for this than myself, I’ve compiled a list of the 8 pro graps/Hanna-Barbera projects I’d like to helm.