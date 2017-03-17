The Jetsons Robo-WrestleMania And The Warner Bros. Animation WWE Cartoon Crossovers We Need To See

#WWE
03.17.17 21 mins ago

Ralph Ordaz/UPROXX

Over the past few years, we’ve seen a great convergence of my life’s two great loves; pro wrestling, and old Hanna-Barbera cartoons.

The first WWE and now Warner Bros. creative merger was 2014’s Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery, in which the Scooby Gang went to a live event in WWE City and also a talking, mystery-solving great dane dream-wrestled a giant sandwich that was definitely supposed to represent Brock Lesnar. That was followed by The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age Smackdown!, about CM Punk boxing a dinosaur and Barney Rubble facing the Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell. Not a joke. After that was a second Scooby flick that combined WWE, Scooby-Doo and Wacky Races for some reason.

The latest film is The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania! It’s a movie about how even 100 years from now, Roman Reigns’ character will be exactly the same, and he’ll still be getting a push. It’s got time travel, people running in fear from robots and everything else you’d want from a dystopian sci-fi thriller. I legitimately love these cartoons, and if you disconnect from the logic of why, say, the Jetsons would need to travel time to get some of an unfrozen future Big Show’s 2016 contemporaries to defeat him instead of like, killing him with robots, you’ll love them too.

That said, I love them so much that I feel compelled to put it out all there and request that they let me, IMDB’s Brandon Stroud, write the next WWE/Warner Bros. joint. To show that nobody is more prepared for this than myself, I’ve compiled a list of the 8 pro graps/Hanna-Barbera projects I’d like to helm.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSCARTOONSHANNA-BARBERAPRO WRESTLINGWarner Bros. AnimationWWE
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 4 hours ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP