It’s Unclear Just How #BROKEN The Hardys Will Be In WWE

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy made every pro wrestling fan’s dreams come true on Sunday night, when they returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33, and captured the Raw Tag Team Championship. However, the tag team is currently embroiled in legal hot water with Impact Wrestling, which is claiming ownership of the Hardys’ “Broken” characters, which have made them one of the hottest and most beloved acts in wrestling over the past year.
Matt and Jeff were forced to downplay their “Broken” identities in Ring of Honor after ROH was hit with cease-and-desist letters, and there were loads of questions about whether they’d be able to retain any of those traits when they jumped to WWE. It turns out, the answer is … kinda?
The Hardys entered to their old Hardy Boyz entrance music at WrestleMania, and although Matt retained the signature “Broken” white stripe in his hair, his hairstyle was more sedate, and the two pretty much had on their “Team Xtreme” gear instead of the “Broken” getups. The crowd chanted “DELETE” and Matt and Jeff used the appropriate hand gesture a couple of times, but it was clear they were downplaying it.
Based on a few backstage videos, it looks like the Hardys (or Matt, at least) will be retaining elements of the Broken Universe, but won’t be leaning into it TOO hard … at least for the time being. In this video posted to WWE’s Snapchat, they appeared to be fully #BROKEN …
Needs more Benjamin and Prince Maxell
My *hope* is this will be a soft relaunch of the characters to a wider audience. Which is probably for the best as I am sure most WWE fans would have no idea what the gimmick is. And it would be best to do it tonight in front of a Raw audience who will get it and will treat it like a “thing” for other crows and fans to mimic.
My *Fear* is they will downplay it so much as to be nothing at all and it will totally kill the momentum of the character.
Well, at least we can’t blame this on the Raw writers. Yet.
That last video is just a total shoot interview about their return … Can’t really judge what kind of “characters” they will be on WWE TV from that.
Want an idea as to what they’ll do with the “Deleted” shtick? Wikipedia Eugene and Doink
That footage there of them before the show will most likely be for an episode of WWE 24.
Once the Raw writers get a hold of them? Very broken.
I think it’s important to keep in mind that this is an even more extreme version of “remember, not everyone who watches Raw watches NXT.” So even without the legal issues, it might be good to ease into it because they’d be passing up a ton of nostalgia revenue to have the Hardys be so different for casual fans. The broken stuff can always be amped back up later when the novelty of just having them be back wears thin.
You’re right. The play here is to slowly build them up to their Broken versions (from a legal and creative standpoint).
BUT… comparing them to characters on NXT is redonkulous. The entire arena was chanting “Delete, Delete, Delete!”, the biggest pop all night!
The original Final Deletion had hundreds of thousands of views and widespread noteriety. Nothing NXT has done has ever matched that.
All I’m saying is give RAW fans a little credit. RAW creative however, will sink this ship before it even hits the iceburg.
Vince write a damn check for that broken promotion please