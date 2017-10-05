Here Are Your WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 Predictions And Analysis

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 airs this Sunday, October 8, live on WWE Network. The Smackdown-branded event is headlined by a Hell in a Cell match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon, a Tag Team Championship match inside the Cell, and Shinsuke Nakamura once again challenging Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship.

Here’s the complete Hell in a Cell card as we know it.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 Card:

1. WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura 2. Hell in a Cell Match: Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens 3. Hell in a Cell Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Usos 4. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Natalya (c) vs. Charlotte Flair 5. United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Baron Corbin 6. Rusev vs. Randy Orton 7. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler – Kickoff Match: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. Hype Bros

We’ll be here on Sunday with complete coverage of the event, including an open discussion thread, breakout news and quick and dirty results, so if you’re watching, bring this up on your computer and be here for it.

As always, here are our predictions and analysis for all eight matches. We’re including some new staff members in the staff picks, so don’t be surprised if you see some new names. Be sure to drop down into our comments section when you’re done and let us know who you think’s winning what, and whether or not Shane McMahon will literally explode into pink goo.