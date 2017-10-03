The WWE Legends Who Should Have Had A Hell In A Cell Match And Never Did

10.03.17 12 mins ago

WWE Network

It’s Hell Week here at With Spandex, and we’re bringing you caged content every day as a build to the pay-per-view event named after a match that’s just like a cage match, but with more cage. We plan on surrounding you with Hell in a Cell-themed content, much like the 25-foot-tall structure that surrounds the ring and ringside area. Enjoy!

Monday: 5 Feuds That Would Have Been Great Inside Hell in a Cell

It’s usually saved for the nastiest of feuds; for the most brutal endings to long-standing programs. But there have been plenty of individuals who never made it into the [Jim Ross voice] “perverse, diabolical, unforgiving structure”.

Rikishi, Ted DiBiase Jr., Jack Swagger, and Ryback (twice!) all got a turn. Here are five legends we wish had gotten the opportunity, and what we would have loved to see them do with it.

