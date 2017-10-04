Getty/WWE

It’s Hell Week here at With Spandex, and we’re bringing you caged content every day as a build to the pay-per-view event named after a match that’s just like a cage match, but with more cage. We plan on surrounding you with Hell in a Cell-themed content, much like the 25-foot-tall structure that surrounds the ring and ringside area. Enjoy!

Out of 36 Hell in a Cell matches in WWE history (not counting this Sunday), only six have seen more than two Superstars involved. For today’s Hell Week post, we’re looking back at the times we got tag team, triple threat, and multi-man matches in the demonic structure, and are making a case for their return.

The 6-Man Match at Armageddon 2000

The clip on WWE Network kicks off with Kevin Kelly asking The Rock “Now, we know you are ready … but are you prepared?” The People’s Champ cuts off the redundant question. This seems relevant this year, because perhaps Hell in a Cell has become a tad redundant, at least in terms of match structure?

This preceded the first-ever 6-man match in Cell history. According to the WWE Network listing, this match featured The Rock, HHH, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and more. The and more was The Undertaker (who was probably and more’d because it’s Sturgis Motorcycle Daddy Undertaker) and Rikishi (who is just happy to be here) at the height of his heel run.

Total combined value of these main eventers is “probably a billion dollars” according to Jerry Lawler, referencing Vince McMahon’s discomfort with so much talent competing in such a brutal match, a layer to the storyline that I’m buying and wouldn’t mind seeing again. He’s so uncomfortable that he orchestrated a pickup truck filled with hay to rip the door off of the Cell. The same hay that Rikishi would get choke-shoved on from the top of Hell in a Cell, the distant cousin to Foley’s famous fall.

That SummerSlam main event from this year? The one with Lesnar, Strowman, Reigns, and Joe? Imagine those four Mack trucks in the Cell. If you want to go in the other direction, imagine a high-stakes cruiserweight 6-pack challenge in the Cell. The formula works, though it only happened one more time, in 2011 with John Cena, Dolph Ziggler, Alberto Del Rio, Jack Swagger, and CM Punk.

Watch this match on WWE Network here or if you’ve got things to do, peep this: