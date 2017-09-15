One Gambler May Have Ruined Betting On Pro Wrestling For Everyone Else

#Summerslam #WWE
Contributing Writer
09.15.17 6 Comments

WWE Network

WWE SummerSlam 2017 has come and gone, and while it didn’t overshadow what was a much better NXT TakeOver show earlier that weekend, the main event featuring Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns was something WWE fans will never forget. The SummerSlam main card featured ten (10!) matches this year (thirteen (13!!) overall), and while you probably can’t remember half of them at this point, one lucky WWE insider made $45,600 correctly betting a 10-match parlay. For real.

The fact that you can even bet on wrestling is sort of a silly concept before you realize these same sketchy offshore betting sites will let you place a wager on just about anything. If you look hard enough, you’ll find places willing to take your bets on everything from Game of Thrones to random Street Fighter matches on Twitch. It’s just the world we live in.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter detailed exactly what happened here, but essentially, a gambler (likely a WWE insider) placed $3.36 10-match parlay that covered every match on the SummerSlam main card. For those unfamiliar with how parlays work, you can only win on a parlay if you get every bet in said parlay correct, which is why you can place a bet with as little as $3.36 and end up with $45,600 when the night is over. If you get one match wrong, you lose. This gambler nailed them all, because he almost certainly knew the finishes beforehand, and WWE didn’t make any last minute changes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Summerslam#WWE
TAGSSUMMERSLAMWWE

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 hour ago
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP