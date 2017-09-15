One Gambler May Have Ruined Betting On Pro Wrestling For Everyone Else

WWE Network

WWE SummerSlam 2017 has come and gone, and while it didn’t overshadow what was a much better NXT TakeOver show earlier that weekend, the main event featuring Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns was something WWE fans will never forget. The SummerSlam main card featured ten (10!) matches this year (thirteen (13!!) overall), and while you probably can’t remember half of them at this point, one lucky WWE insider made $45,600 correctly betting a 10-match parlay. For real.

The fact that you can even bet on wrestling is sort of a silly concept before you realize these same sketchy offshore betting sites will let you place a wager on just about anything. If you look hard enough, you’ll find places willing to take your bets on everything from Game of Thrones to random Street Fighter matches on Twitch. It’s just the world we live in.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter detailed exactly what happened here, but essentially, a gambler (likely a WWE insider) placed $3.36 10-match parlay that covered every match on the SummerSlam main card. For those unfamiliar with how parlays work, you can only win on a parlay if you get every bet in said parlay correct, which is why you can place a bet with as little as $3.36 and end up with $45,600 when the night is over. If you get one match wrong, you lose. This gambler nailed them all, because he almost certainly knew the finishes beforehand, and WWE didn’t make any last minute changes.