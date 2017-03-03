WWE Clarifies That Jack Swagger Has Not Been Released

WWE Network

On Wednesday, Jack Swagger called into Chael Sonnen’s podcast to announce that he has asked WWE for his release. This prompted the universe to treat it like it was pretty much a done deal, but as with everything else in the world of pro wrestling, things are rarely that simple.

Every news outlet that covers wrestling has reported on Swagger’s comments by now, and WCW British Wrestling annonced on Friday morning that Swagger’s first post-WWE match will happen next Saturday, as he takes on Alberto Del Rio.

But Swagger and WAW (and other promotions) miiiiiight want to pump the brakes on him being a free agent for now. Swagger did note on Sonnen’s podcast that the issue of his release is an “ongoing process,” but according to WWE, it’s not yet a done deal. In a statement sent to Wrestling Inc., WWE said the following:

“Jack Swagger has not been granted a release from his WWE contract. When he is granted his release, Jack Swagger will remain under exclusive contract to WWE for 90 days and will be compensated accordingly during that period.”

Now, while the wording of that release is basically the public relations equivalent of “WWE hasn’t seen Evil Dead 2 YET,” them pointing out the 90 day no-compete might affect indie bookings for Swagger. It also might not! It may just be a no-compete for televised or taped promotions. We’ll have to wait and see. But the long and short of it is, Swagger is still under contract with WWE for the time being.