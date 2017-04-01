WrestleMania's Greatest Moments

Jim Ross Will Reportedly Call A Match At WrestleMania 33

04.01.17 1 hour ago 4 Comments

Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross has recently suffered through tragedy, as his wife, Jan, passed away last week after being struck by a car while riding a Vespa. Few figures in pro wrestling history are as beloved and respected as Ross, and he has received an outpouring of support and condolences from fans and peers alike.

In the wake of his wife’s passing, Ross made the decision to come to Orlando and fulfill his WrestleMania week obligations, as he believes it is what Jan would have wanted, and he will take comfort in being around friends and family. Now it looks like he’ll be primed to soak in a heartfelt ovation from 70,000 fans on Sunday, as Pro Wrestling Sheet reports he has been asked to call a match on the WrestleMania 33 card.

Earlier this month, Ross’ longtime broadcast partner Jerry “The King” Lawler revealed that he, too, had been tapped to call a match at the show. It only stands to reason that the pair will call a match together.

It is anyone’s guess what match the two will call, but the most likely candidate would appear to be Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns, especially if the match is meant to be (as many suspect) a passing of the torch. Regardless, the most emotional moment of WrestleMania 33 is shaping up to be when Jim Ross is introduced to the massive crowd of wrestling fans.

