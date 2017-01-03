Murder Charges Against Jimmy Snuka Have Been Dropped

01.03.17

For over 30 years, WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has been accused of being involved in the 1983 death of his then-girlfriend Nancy Argentino, but he was never officially charged with homicide until September of 2015, shortly after the investigation was opened up. The preliminary legal hearings dragged on until Tuesday, when Judge Kelly Banach dropped the charges, according to WFMZ News.

The charges were dropped at an unscheduled meeting on Tuesday, after Banach determined that Snuka’s mental health is not likely to improve well enough to stand trial. Back in May, Snuka was deemed unfit to stand trial by a psychologist due to early onset dementia. Banach initially refused to dismiss the charges until time was given to review Snuka’s medical records, and in December, Snuka’s lawyer claimed that the wrestler is currently in hospice care and may have only six more months to live.

It is unclear at this time whether WWE will reinstate Snuka to their website and once again embrace him as a Hall of Famer following the charges being dismissed. He was scrubbed from WWE.com in 2015, just days after being charged.

