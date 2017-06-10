Watch WWE Superstar John Cena Deadlift Jimmy Fallon Just Because He Can

#John Cena #WWE
06.10.17 1 min ago


John Cena is so strong. “HOW STRONG IS HE?” you, the audience at home may ask. Well, John Cena is so strong that he can deadlift almost anything. No, seriously. The 16-time WWE World Champion stopped by The Late Show to promote the second season of his Fox reality competition American Grit, premiering Sunday. Cena hopes that the changes to the upcoming season will help regular fans at home connect better with the contestants than they did previously, and wants Americans to “find their grit”.

When discussing the changes to the physical competitions, the topic of Cena’s epic core strength inevitably came up. Fallon was suitably aghast that Cena spent his 40th birthday at Hard Nocks South in Florida deadlifting 602lbs. “Why?” might be your follow-up question. As Cena – a known fan of unorthodox celebrations – points out, “Because I’m John Cena.” If lifting someone full of hot air isn’t impressive enough, check out the video of the birthday boy’s feat of strength:

And a final deadlift with only a few hours in his 30's. @johncena with 602lbs

A post shared by Hard Nocks South (@hardnockssouth) on

John Cena has no problem exhibiting his freakish physical abilities. Remember the time he pulled a 747 jumbo jet? And raised money for cancer while he was at it? Like oh my god, we get it, you’re really strong and also funny and charming and caring. Save some admirable qualities for the rest of us, my dude.

American Grit returns June 11 at 9 p.m. ET. John Cena himself returns to lifting wrestling belts above his head on WWE Smackdown July 4th.

Around The Web

TOPICS#John Cena#WWE
TAGSAMERICAN GRITjimmy fallonJohn CenaTHE TONIGHT SHOWWWE

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 2 days ago
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 3 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP