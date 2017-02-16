John Cena ‘Insisted’ On Being Pinned By Bray Wyatt On Smackdown

Some of y’all like him and some of y’all don’t like him, but at the end of the day, John Cena ate two pinfalls from new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt this week; one at the Elimination Chamber and one on Smackdown. They’re in the record book and everything.
This comes on the heels of Cena being out of the world title picture for an extended period of time, being off television for an extended period of time, and losing clean to Dean Ambrose on live television. In other words, the reality of late-era John Cena, Guy Who Doesn’t Mind The Odds Occasionally Overcoming Him, is finally here. More or less.
On this week’s episode of Sean Waltman’s AfterBuzz TV show, X-Pac related the story of being backstage at this week’s Smackdown and hearing directly from AJ Styles that Cena more or less demanded he take the pinfall in Tuesday’s Triple Threat match.
“[AJ Styles] came up and he went, I was watching your show and he goes, ‘I just wanted to tell you what you said about John Cena being the man and the best [wrestler around]: you’re a hundred percent correct.’ He goes, anyone that doesn’t agree with you, it’s because they don’t really know John Cena and have never been in the ring with him.
“I’m not sure what the finish was supposed to be for the match [on Smackdown]. But I know this for a fact, that John Cena insisted on putting Bray Wyatt over again last night, insisted on it. That’s not just a rumor.”
Big Match Best For Business John, that’s his new nickname. It flows so trippingly off the tongue, too. The character of John Cena has been the cause of so much frustration and vexation over the years, but the 2016/2017 version of Cena has been so wonderful, and is clearly enjoying legitimate stars like Styles and Wyatt being in a place where they can slide into his role of Place-Running Face.
It’s the future, everyone! It’s here!
The John Cena “sorry about the last decade” World Tour 2017! He is just gonna go around putting over every guy he buried over the last decade. Wade Barrett better pick up the phone!
That’s pretty fuckin awesome to hear! From Styles of all people.
Hopefully we get a Wyatt/Orton vs Cena/Styles match in a few wks at SmackDownLive Wildcard II.
Cena the Atoner. It makes sense. He’s not gonna have the Triple H opportunity to revitalize the promotion opportunity to repair his legacy so he’s just gonna do it in the ring and step up for the new generation of guys. It’s pretty awesome. No matter the reason I’m glad. The nice thing is that the aura of LOL Cena Wins Invincibility he’s built up over the years can now be put to work putting a rocket booster on the next guys to come up. I hope this does big things for Bray, he’s needed these wins for a looong time.
If you look/listen carefully after the pinfall cena says to wyatt something along the lines of “now your really a champion” I thought that was a really classy thing for cena to do
That’s a really good catch. He did say something about a champion. I’m sure Botchamania will be able to isolate it at some point.