Youtube

It appears as though a former WWE Divas Champion may be returning to the company. If there’s one thing we have learned from following WWE it’s that when somebody leaves, it often isn’t goodbye forever especially if that person leaves on good terms. In this case, the woman in question is Kaitlyn, whose real name is Celeste Bonin.

Katilyn’s return to WWE was reported as a possibility by the Wrestling Observer, which notes that there “has been some internal talk” about her.

The report seems to be accurate because earlier this week, Kaitlyn posted photos of her training in a ring to show that she’s getting back into it. It was her first time in a ring in four years.