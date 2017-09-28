It appears as though a former WWE Divas Champion may be returning to the company. If there’s one thing we have learned from following WWE it’s that when somebody leaves, it often isn’t goodbye forever especially if that person leaves on good terms. In this case, the woman in question is Kaitlyn, whose real name is Celeste Bonin.
Katilyn’s return to WWE was reported as a possibility by the Wrestling Observer, which notes that there “has been some internal talk” about her.
The report seems to be accurate because earlier this week, Kaitlyn posted photos of her training in a ring to show that she’s getting back into it. It was her first time in a ring in four years.
Kaitlyn was my Bae back in the day. And as far as wrestling skill I want her to work a program with Charlotte, teach that Flair TNG how to fucking execute a damn Spear. Her and Roman look like the only people who actually know how to tackle someone properly (not counting Rhyno since he uses a Gore).
So EC3 and Maxine next when GFWImpactTNAntham collapses in on itself and Lucha Underground doesn’t get picked up for Season 4, right? Then maybe even bring the Dudebusters back??
Those backstage skits with AJ Lee were gold, especially the all-ad lib one where she told AJ she never read her buddy-cop screenplay.
